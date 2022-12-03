John J York shares on State of Mind how the Holy Spirit and Jesus are important in his life

Photo by Soaps in Depth Screenshot

John J York dishes with Maurice Benard

John J York who has portrayed Mac Scorpio on General Hospital since 1991 was a recent guest on castmate Maurice Benard's State of Mind Podcast. In each episode, Benard gets his guests to open up about their dealings with mental health issues. York said that while he has been diagnosed with Crohn's disease and ulcerative colitis since age 17 he has not been diagnosed as bipolar or with any mental health issues. The actor also shares how important his relationship with Jesus is and he and Benard agree on matters of faith.

Benard who portrays Sonny Corinthos on General Hospital has been doing State of Mind for 2 years. He told York that he considered him a regular guy and appreciated that he was a good guy and not a "pain in the ass to work with." Soaps in Depth highlighted that Benard got his guest to open up about being photographed for the cover of Playgirl in 1994. York said “I don’t even remember,” York chuckled. “But I just saw that. My brother just sent me that from Minnesota. They googled it! I don’t even know how I got asked to do that! Was that from GH years or WEREWOLF years?” York portrayed Eric Cord on the series from 1897-1988

York opens up about personal faith

The interview takes a turn from the usual as York goes on to say how he was raised Catholic and that his faith in Jesus and the power of the Holy Spirit are important to him and have shaped his life. He tells how he has not always gone to church and has made many mistakes but Jesus and the Holy Spirit are always with Him. Benard shares that he also is a Christian and how important God is in his life and has helped him through his manic depressive episodes.

Benard said how he often takes the wrong road and during the pandemic, he was at a low point and the devil comes but God always wins. York says he gets up at 5:00 in the morning and prays for 45 minutes and this gives him the peace to get through the day. He says he has always felt that a hand opened doors for him when he went into the entertainment business which he says is a journey and not a race.

Benard feels a spiritual connection with York

One thing the costars did not discuss is the tumultuous relationship between their characters over the decades. Mac was once the Port Charles police commissioner and now is the lead detective and Sonny is a mobster. They have had quite a few clashes but offscreen they get along pretty well. Benard said he enjoyed the recent State of Mind segment and said that the duo had a spiritual connection and something deep was happening even though the two have known each other and worked together for many years.

York admitted that this was the first time he could talk about his faith publically and although he did not have credentials ( he's not a licensed clergyman). He said how wonderful and beautiful his spiritual journey has been. Over the years people I know (myself included) who watch John J York's performances on General Hospital have said that he seems to light up the room and have the presence of God around Him and now he has confirmed the source of his glow.