The Festival of the Trees returns to Christiansburg for Christmas

-

ew River Valley Festival of the trees Photo by WDBJ 7 Screenshot

The Festival of Trees is back in the New River Valley

WDBJ 7 just announced the Christiansburg festival of the trees is returning. Roughly 15 area businesses have decorated beautiful Christmas trees that are currently on display in the Old Town Mall at 19 West Main Street in downtown Christiansburg. This is the second year for the event and children can drop off letters to Santa Claus that will be delivered in time for Christmas. "Drop off letters before December 15th, and Santa, or one of his elves, will respond to your child".

Trees went on display on November 24th, 2022, and will remain until January 3rd, 2023. This is a free event and you can vote for your favorite tree for $1 per vote. You can view the trees and cast your vote online at this link. All of the money remains local in the Christiansburg Community and goes to support the United Way of the New River Valley and funds help local food and diaper pantries.

The United Way has been beneficial to the New River Valley

The United Way website says that 565 local children received school supplies from their organization through the Stuff the Bus Drive in 2021.1008 local residents, in 2021, were able to provide food and presents for their families through our Holiday Programs and 16,871 New river residents received services from their 22 Partner Agencies. Be sure to check out The Festival of the trees between now and January 3rd and vote for your favorite.