The Bold and the Beautiful possibility:Thomas Forrester may have inherited his behavior from grandfather Massimo Marone

The Forrester family is torn apart because of Thomas Photo by Soaps.com Screenshot

Thomas may have inherited certain tendencies

On The Bold and the Beautiful the biological father of Ridge Forrester (Thorsten Kaye) is Massimo Marone who was portrayed by the late Joseph Mascolo. You can read the details on Soaps in Depth. This means that Thomas Forrester ( Matthew Atkinson) is not a Forrester through blood. What if his behavior was passed down from his father because of his grandfather?

Massimo was the typical soap character who doted on his family, would do anything for love, and would hurt you if you crossed him. His son Ridge, however, actually displays more instability than Thomas does. B&B fans don't even need to go all the back and look at his track record but only pay attention to what he has done within the past few years. One of Ridge's favorite sayings is "Who does that" and these words especially apply to him.

Ridge allowed Quinn Fuller (Rena Sofer) to manipulate Shauna Fuller (Denies Richards) into getting him so drunk he signed annulment papers, ended his marriage to Brooke, and married Shauna. Now he has been manipulated again and this time by Thomas and Taylor. Even though the recording was Brooke's voice Ridge still should have told her what was going on and given her the chance to defend herself.

Could father and son both need mental health therapy?

The back and forth between Taylor and Brooke and Ridge never making up his own mind has caused Brooke to say she needs some time while he figures it all out. Massimo had his demons and Thomas is a psychopath but Ridge at times seems oblivious to what is going on around him. Although Thomas is not exhibiting the exact same behavior pattern as his dad there is clearly something wrong with both of them.

Ridge cannot make up his own mind and reverts back to the triangle with Brooke and Taylor over and over again and Thomas cannot maintain his behavior without striking out at someone. This is only a theory but there is an old saying that apples don't fall far from the tree. Perhaps Thomas and Ridge might be on different sides of the spectrum of some mental disorder. Stay tuned to The Bold and the Beautiful to find out what happens next.