Matthew Atkinson wants Thomas to have his own fashion house on The Bold and the Beautiful

Photo by Dirt screenshot

What type of future does Thomas have on B&B?

Thomas Forrester (Matthew Atkinson) is in serious denial on The Bold and the Beautiful. He still cannot acknowledge that it was wrong of him to lie and make it look like Brooke Logan ( Katherine Kelly Lang) called CPS. He is blaming his sister Steffy Forrester Finn ( Jackie Wood) for revealing the truth and does not accept that he damaged his son Douglas Forrester (Henry Joseph Samuri).

Fans of The Bold and the Beautiful are wondering what will happen to Thomas now and several scenarios have come about. If Ridge Forester (Thorsten Kaye) chooses Brook then Thomas and his mother Taylor Hayes (Krista Allen) might leave town so she can heal and he can obtain the mental health care he needs. Whether or not Ridge chooses Brook or Taylor Thomas will likely lose custody of Douglas and be out of a job at Forrester Creations.

During an interview, Atkinson said he would like his character to start his own fashion house and if he did it would probably rival his family business. There does not seem to be anyone on the canvas who would run it with him as the Forresters, Logans, and Spencers will be angry at his recent actions. Could there be someone on the Forrester team who is disgruntled and would go along with Thomas on a new venture? In the meantime in his current frame of mind Thomas will probably go, full villain, until he is stopped and will seek revenge on Steffy for telling his secret and on Brooke just because his dad loves her.