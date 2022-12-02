General Hospital Spoilers: Michael tells Carly Willow has leukemia

Willow Nina and Carly Photo by Soap Hub screenshot

Carly must deal with the truth

Friday on General Hospital Willow Tate (Katelynn MacMullenP tried to convince Carly Spencer (Laura Wright) that she fainted because she had not eaten. Once Carly left Michael Corinthos (Chad Duell) insisted that its time to let people know that she is sick so they can treat her accordingly. According to General Hospital Blog Michael is going to tell his mother what is going on and this will change everything.

Drew Cain (Cameron Matthison) has just received a notice that someone might know who Willow's birth parents are ad Carly was stunned. She had offered to help him in the search but this was only so she could keep a close eye on everything. Carly knows that Nina Reeves ( Cynthia Watros) is Willow's birth mom and she had never planned on revealing this information. Mow she will have no choice because time is of the essence.

Will Carly handle things properly or with more deception?

Earlier spoiler suggested Carly might tell Nina to see if she is a match and donate her bone marrow without knowing Wilow is her daughter. If that were to happen Drew would figure out what is going on and that Carly lied to him. General Hospital viewers know that the truth will eventually unfold but there is no way to figure out at this point how it would happen.

One thing that is certain is that once Michael tells his mom Willow might die Carly will take some type of immediate action. General Hospital viewers are tired of this storyline being dragged out for so long and want to see it come to an end. Hopefully, once Michael tells Carly that Willow has leukemia this will start the ball rolling to the day of the big reveal so stay tuned.