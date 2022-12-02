The Young and the Restless Spoilers: Sally sleeps with Adam then tries to get Nick back

Photo by Soaps.com sreenshot

Sally can't make up her mind

Spoilers from Celeb Dirty Laundry indicate that The Young and the Restless love triangle between Sally Spectra and the Newman brothers is about to become more bizarre. Adam Newman (Mark Grossman) broke Sally's heart by lying to her and she quickly turned to his older sibling Nick Newman (Josh Morrow). Instead of being disgusted and walking away, Adam has been trying to win her back and this next week he will at least for one night.

Sally and Adam kissed on Friday and spoilers tease they will take it to the next level. Nick will show up after the two have been in bed together and he will figure out what just happened. Sally cannot resist Adam but once he's gone she will once again decide that Nicholas is the safe brother and try to convince him she is over Adam. Nick is not going to buy it and may need some time to process this situation. He cares for Sally but he needs to take a serious look at what he is getting himself into.

Many fans of The Young and the Restless find Sally's behavior of running from the bed of one brother to the next pretty disgusting. Some viewers also don't like the way Nick moved in on Ms. Spectra knowing she still had feelings for Adam. Victor Newman (Eric Braeden) is going to spring into action and attempt to keep this woman away from both of his sons. During a recent interview, Morrow said he did not see a future for his character, and Sally so who knows how this situation will end.