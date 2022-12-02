Finola Hughes and Lynn Herring will return to General Hospital

Lucy and Anna Photo by Soap DirtScreenshot

Finola Hughes and Lynn Herrug set the record straight

General Hospital fans have been concerned about the status of two long-time fan-favorite cast members on the ABC soap because their characters have not been on screen in a while but Finola Hughes and Lynn Herring have each given interviews that let fans know exactly where their characters stand at this time.

GH viewers know that Anna Devane is on the run because Victor Cassadine (Charles Shaughnessy) framed her for Lucy's murder but Holly Sutton (Emma Samms) confirmed last week to Robert Scorpio that Lucy is not dead. Anna is in hiding until her name can be cleared but Hughes says that on social media some fans were insisting that she was going to be off the show for a long time.

Anna and Lucy will return to Port Charles

Hughes clarified that her current absence is storyline driven and that she has only had one week of vacation during the past year and a half. Anna will be returning so fans do not have to worry that she will have an extended absence or will not come back to Port Charles. Soap fans who watch General Hospital are loving the dynamic between Anna and Valentin Cassadine (James Patrick Stewart) and are eagerly waiting for them to be reunited.

As for Lucy Coe herring shared that this current storyline is the best she has had in 9 years. She said she loves scripts she can sink her teeth into and that she had enjoyed working with Stewart, Shaughnessy, and Hughes. She also added that some of the lines that seem quirky are inserted impromptu by the cast members themselves.

She gave an example of when Lucy and Anna were admiring the diamond bracelet and Shaughnessy adlibbed when Victor scolded them by saying "Ladies let's stick to business". The actress is looking forward to what comes next for her character so General Hospital fans can rest assured that Lynn Herring and Finola Hughes will be back in action in Port Charles.