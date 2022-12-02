Music for Christmas will be presented by The Feel Good Tour

Bill Hudson and Al Coffey Photo by The Feel Good Tour Facebook screenshot

The Feel Good Tour brings Music for Christmas back to the area

It's the season of giving and WDBJ 7 is reporting that Music for Christmas is returning to the Roanoke Valley for the 8th year in a row. to give out musical instruments to local children. This project began 18 years ago when Bill Hudson and Al Coffey started The Feel Good Tour. Now for the 8th straight year, in a row, the duo has instruments that are donated to them and in turn, they find families with children who need the instruments. The focus is on giving children instruments for the holidays.

Giving a family or child a free instrument "is a moment that never gets old for Coffey and Hudson". They will continue to provide free instruments to all children in need no matter the time of year which means you can donate at any time. Hudson told Will Thomas of News 7 'That’s the unique thing, that the child can actually take that instrument home to their room and develop their skills. And they ha"e that outlet because we know kids really got to have an outlet, right? It’s a good way to learn. So that’s really important,” Coffey added: “We can’t do it without people. If we don’t receive them, we can’t give them away,” said Coffey.

The Feel Good Tour will be giving out one instrument per family, on December 3-4, 10-11, and 17-18, Musical instruments include guitars, violins, keyboards, a viola, a cello plus others. Interested families are asked to schedule an appointment by calling 540-819-2354 or emailing liberty1streeet@gmail.com. No location is given in the WDBJ interview or on the Facebook page so you will probably get that information when you call or email..