Kristina Wagoner remembers son Harrison on his birthday

Kristina and Harrison Wagoner Photo by Twitter screenshot

Kristina Wagoner shares a remembrance of Harrison

Harrison Wagoner the 27-year-old son of General Hospital actors Kristina Wagoner (Felicia Scorpio) and her former husband Jack Wagoner (Ex Frisco Jones) passed away on June 6th of this year. Jack and Kristina have shared how devastated they were that their son lost his battle with alcohol and drug addiction. Kristina shared on social media that December 1 would have been Harrison's 28th birthday and expressed her feelings by saying the following:

“Sometimes I feel like a pinned butterfly,” she wrote in the Instagram post. “There’s no second chance. There’s no see-him-again. There’s no nothing. He’s not coming back. It’s final. But life goes on. How do I spend the rest of my own without Harrison in it? What does it mean to be ‘all right’ after the death of your child, your blood? The pain will never go away."

“Today is Harrison’s birthdate,” “I had the privilege to know him for 27 incredible years. Harrison was larger than life, but beneath his commanding presence was vulnerability and compassion. He understood his own defects and worked hard to turn them around, to strengthen his positive attributes. He was a good listener and stood up for others when they couldn’t speak for themselves. He is missed. Happy Birthday, Harrison."

In honor of their son Jack and Kristina Wagoner established the Harrison Wagoner Scholarship Fund with the New Life House Recovery Community an organization that assists men between 18 and 32 with alcohol and drug addiction.