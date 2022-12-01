Jason David Frank's wife Tammie says ehe is being harassed online

Jason and Tammie Franks Photo by Instagram screenshot

Tammie Fanks speaks out

Power Rangers star Jason David Franks died by suicide on November 20 and his grieving widow is now trying to set the record straight in the midst of misinformation. People is reporting that Tammie Frank says she is being harassed online and Jason is being slandered. Tammie says she and her spouse had separated but were working on their marriage and went away on a two-night excursion to try to work things out.

"I loved my husband, and we were trying to work through our problems. His death comes as much a shock to me as anyone else," "The truth is, I had no idea that Jason was thinking of ending things. Yes, he had struggled with mental health issues and depression before, but I could never predict what would happen that night." She added: "It was meant to be a fun weekend getaway, and instead, I lost the love of my life. Jason was a good man, but he was not without his demons. He was human, just like the rest of us."

Tammie says they always got two separate rooms because Jason snored and that rumors of hotel guests saying they caused a disturbance was a misunderstanding. She said they were not fighting but the notice came after she went downstairs for snacks and when she returned to Jason's room he did not answer. She was calling him and then hotel personnel tried to get him to open the door. Tammie says this was the noise that hotel guests heard and not a fight between her and Jason.