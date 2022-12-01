Jason David Frank's wife Tammie says ehe is being harassed online

Cheryl E Preston

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4cHuY1_0jU7Zczt00
Jason and Tammie FranksPhoto byInstagram screenshot

Tammie Fanks speaks out

Power Rangers star Jason David Franks died by suicide on November 20 and his grieving widow is now trying to set the record straight in the midst of misinformation. People is reporting that Tammie Frank says she is being harassed online and Jason is being slandered. Tammie says she and her spouse had separated but were working on their marriage and went away on a two-night excursion to try to work things out.

"I loved my husband, and we were trying to work through our problems. His death comes as much a shock to me as anyone else," "The truth is, I had no idea that Jason was thinking of ending things. Yes, he had struggled with mental health issues and depression before, but I could never predict what would happen that night." She added: "It was meant to be a fun weekend getaway, and instead, I lost the love of my life. Jason was a good man, but he was not without his demons. He was human, just like the rest of us."

Tammie says they always got two separate rooms because Jason snored and that rumors of hotel guests saying they caused a disturbance was a misunderstanding. She said they were not fighting but the notice came after she went downstairs for snacks and when she returned to Jason's room he did not answer. She was calling him and then hotel personnel tried to get him to open the door. Tammie says this was the noise that hotel guests heard and not a fight between her and Jason.

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# Jason David Franks# Power Rangers# Tammie Franks

Comments / 3

Published by

I write, about breaking news, and current events. I wrote a newspaper column from 1997 to 2007 and have written for various online platforms since 2012 including Yahoo Contributor Network, Hubpages, and Vocal Media.

Roanoke, VA
52820 followers

More from Cheryl E Preston

Mistletoe: The origin of the popular Christmas tradition

Mistletoe is a staple of the holiday season that ancient Greeks used as a healing herb to cure menstrual cramps, disorders of the spleen and other illnesses. Roman naturalist Pliny the Elder found that mistletoe could be made into a balm that could be used for ulcers, epilepsy, and poisons. Mistletoe blossoms even during the coldest weather and during the first century AD, the Celtics and Druids considered it to be a sacred symbol of vivacity.

Read full story
2 comments

Shenandoah Baptist Church will host a live Nativity Scenes for two weekends in December

Live Nativity scenes celebrate the true meaning of the season. Many older adults in this area grew up in a time when Sunday school pageants and school plays depicted the birth of Christ with children as well as adults playing the roles of Mary, Joseph, Shepherds, and the wise men and dolls portraying baby Jesus. In recent years live Nativity scenes have become popular where you can drive or walk through a depiction of the first Christmas and Shenandoah Baptist Church is hosting one this holiday season.

Read full story

King Charles "allegedly" is hurt because Prince Harry did not acknowledge his birthday

Prince Harry and King CharlesPhoto byHarpers Bizarre screenshot. King Charles may be upset because the Sussexes ignored his birthday. Celebrating the Soaps is reporting that Prince Harry hurt his father King Charles III deeply but not allowing him to speak to his grandchildren Lilibet and Archie on his recent birthday. The monarch is said to have been "spoiled rotten" by Prince William's grandchildren George, Charlotte, and Louis but did not even receive a phone call from the Sussex family.

Read full story
53 comments

Defrost your vehicle quickly and safely

Ken Weathers de ices a vehiclePhoto byWATE 6 Screenshot. It's that time of year when car windows will be frozen with ice and the main way this is dealt with is to use an ice scraper. This can be time-consuming and some people use hot water on their vehicles instead. The Weather Channel says hot boiling water can actually crack a windshield and the first ice hack they list is to use warm water.

Read full story
70 comments

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's upcoming docuseries is making waves before it airs

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's Netflix dumentaryPhoto byNetflix screenshot. The Netflix docuseries from Prince Harry and Meghan Markle is yet to be released and is already making waves. Elite Daily is reporting that Buckingham Palace is terrified about what will be released about them and that Prince William and Princess Kate don't want their US trip overshadowed by the Sussexes. This will be the first time Royals have done such a documentary and goes against Queen Elizabeth's mantra of "Never complain, Never explain."

Read full story
6 comments

It's beginning to look a lot like Christmas in Blacksburg

Annual Blacksburg tree lightingPhoto byWSLS 20 screenshot. Everyone has that one, holiday event or television special that in their eyes signifies the official beginning of Christmas It's beginning to look a lot like Christmas in Blacksburg with the annual tree lighting ceremony taking place on Friday night December 2. A WSLS 10 News crew was on hand to assist with the lighting of the Christmas tree downtown.

Read full story

The Bold and the Beautiful Spoilers: Deacon panics when Finn asks him to do the unthinkable

Finn will ask Deacon to do the unthinkablePhoto bySoaps.com screenshot. The Bold and the Beautiful has focused recent episodes on the love triangle involving Ridge Forrester (Thorsten Kaye) and his ex-wives Taylor Hayes (Krista Alen) and Brooke Logan (Katherine Kelly Lang). Spoilers from Celeb Dirty Laundry indicate that another storyline that has been placed on the back burner is about to heat up. John Finnegan (Tyler Novlan) will share his opinion about his birth mom Sheila Carter (Kimberlin Brown) with Steffy Forrester (Jackie Wood) and they will go to Deacon Sharp for answers.

Read full story
1 comments

A Digital versions of the Controversial Piss Christ portrait is being auctioned by Christie's

According to the Christian Post Christie's is auctioning off a digital version of the infamous 1987 Piss Christ portrait for (NFT) Non-Fungible Token. Andres Serrano the creator said of his work: ‘It's not something I ever did to be controversial,’ says Andres Serrano of his 1987 photograph Piss Christ, which has become canonical as the foremost example of transgressive art. ‘I just did it to be myself.’

Read full story

The Bold and the Beautiful need more choices for romantic relationships

The Bold and the Beautiful castPhoto byFacebook screenshot. Fans of The Bold and the Beautiful have been saying that various characters need new love interests but the truth is there are not many choices available. The Forresters, Logans, and Spencers go back and forth between interdating and marrying and have had some close to borderline incestuous relationships. The problem is there are not enough characters to go around so the same dynamics continue to play out. Either love triangles involving the same couples continue or characters marry their siblings' ex-spouses.

Read full story
2 comments

John J York shares on State of Mind how the Holy Spirit and Jesus are important in his life

John J York who has portrayed Mac Scorpio on General Hospital since 1991 was a recent guest on castmate Maurice Benard's State of Mind Podcast. In each episode, Benard gets his guests to open up about their dealings with mental health issues. York said that while he has been diagnosed with Crohn's disease and ulcerative colitis since age 17 he has not been diagnosed as bipolar or with any mental health issues. The actor also shares how important his relationship with Jesus is and he and Benard agree on matters of faith.

Read full story
8 comments

The Festival of the Trees returns to Christiansburg for Christmas

ew River Valley Festival of the treesPhoto byWDBJ 7 Screenshot. The Festival of Trees is back in the New River Valley. WDBJ 7 just announced the Christiansburg festival of the trees is returning. Roughly 15 area businesses have decorated beautiful Christmas trees that are currently on display in the Old Town Mall at 19 West Main Street in downtown Christiansburg. This is the second year for the event and children can drop off letters to Santa Claus that will be delivered in time for Christmas. "Drop off letters before December 15th, and Santa, or one of his elves, will respond to your child".

Read full story

The Bold and the Beautiful possibility:Thomas Forrester may have inherited his behavior from grandfather Massimo Marone

The Forrester family is torn apart because of ThomasPhoto bySoaps.com Screenshot. On The Bold and the Beautiful the biological father of Ridge Forrester (Thorsten Kaye) is Massimo Marone who was portrayed by the late Joseph Mascolo. You can read the details on Soaps in Depth. This means that Thomas Forrester ( Matthew Atkinson) is not a Forrester through blood. What if his behavior was passed down from his father because of his grandfather?

Read full story
13 comments

Matthew Atkinson wants Thomas to have his own fashion house on The Bold and the Beautiful

Thomas Forrester (Matthew Atkinson) is in serious denial on The Bold and the Beautiful. He still cannot acknowledge that it was wrong of him to lie and make it look like Brooke Logan ( Katherine Kelly Lang) called CPS. He is blaming his sister Steffy Forrester Finn ( Jackie Wood) for revealing the truth and does not accept that he damaged his son Douglas Forrester (Henry Joseph Samuri).

Read full story
5 comments

General Hospital Spoilers: Michael tells Carly Willow has leukemia

Friday on General Hospital Willow Tate (Katelynn MacMullenP tried to convince Carly Spencer (Laura Wright) that she fainted because she had not eaten. Once Carly left Michael Corinthos (Chad Duell) insisted that its time to let people know that she is sick so they can treat her accordingly. According to General Hospital Blog Michael is going to tell his mother what is going on and this will change everything.

Read full story
3 comments

The Young and the Restless Spoilers: Sally sleeps with Adam then tries to get Nick back

Spoilers from Celeb Dirty Laundry indicate that The Young and the Restless love triangle between Sally Spectra and the Newman brothers is about to become more bizarre. Adam Newman (Mark Grossman) broke Sally's heart by lying to her and she quickly turned to his older sibling Nick Newman (Josh Morrow). Instead of being disgusted and walking away, Adam has been trying to win her back and this next week he will at least for one night.

Read full story
11 comments

Short-term memory loss for seniors may or may not be a sign of a serious health issue

Short term memory loss in seniorsPhoto byJeff Theodore Unsplash. Short-term memory loss is when you forget something you saw, heard, or did recently. This is a normal part of aging and may or may not be a sign of something more serious such as dementia, a brain injury, or mental health issue. Many older adults joke that they can tell you what happened 40 years ago but don't recall why they went into a room.

Read full story

Was Felicia the big reveal Tristan Rogers spoke of or is there more to come on General Hospital?

Felicia and Robert are hiding a secret from Mac.Photo bySoaps She Knows screenshot. When Emma Samms first reappeared in Port Charles as Holly Sutton her General Hospital castmate Tristan Rogers gave an interview with Soap Opera Digest where he spoke about this storyline only involving veteran actors. He also teased there would be a major veteran character behind what happened to Holly and fans were going to love it.

Read full story

Finola Hughes and Lynn Herring will return to General Hospital

Finola Hughes and Lynn Herrug set the record straight. General Hospital fans have been concerned about the status of two long-time fan-favorite cast members on the ABC soap because their characters have not been on screen in a while but Finola Hughes and Lynn Herring have each given interviews that let fans know exactly where their characters stand at this time.

Read full story
8 comments

Music for Christmas will be presented by The Feel Good Tour

Bill Hudson and Al CoffeyPhoto byThe Feel Good Tour Facebook screenshot. The Feel Good Tour brings Music for Christmas back to the area. It's the season of giving and WDBJ 7 is reporting that Music for Christmas is returning to the Roanoke Valley for the 8th year in a row. to give out musical instruments to local children. This project began 18 years ago when Bill Hudson and Al Coffey started The Feel Good Tour. Now for the 8th straight year, in a row, the duo has instruments that are donated to them and in turn, they find families with children who need the instruments. The focus is on giving children instruments for the holidays.

Read full story
1 comments

The Mean One is a dark version of the Dr. Seuss classic How the Grinch Stole Christmas

In the Dr. Seuss classicHow the Grinch Stole Christmas the main character has his heart grow 3 sizes when he realized the true meaning of the holiday season. The animated television special has been entertaining fans and bringing the message of redemption to the world since 1966 and is based on the book released in 1957. A song in the Christmas cartoon is titled You're a mean one Mr. Grinch and was sung by Thurl Ravenscroft who was the original voice of Tony the Tiger for Kelloggs Frosted Flakes. Now In 2022 a horror film based on the Grinch The Mean One will soon be in theaters.

Read full story

Comments / 0

Community Policy