The Young and the Restless Spoilers: Nate may ditch Elena to please Victoria

Victoria and Nate might hook up Photo by Soap Hub Screenshot

Is Victoria falling for Nate?

Spoilers for The Young and the Restless continue to tease that Nate Hastings (Sean Dominic) and Victoria Newman (Amelia Heinle) might become more than friends. Celeb Dirty Laundry is now projecting that during the week of December 5-9 Elena Dawson might find herself uninvited on a trip with Nate so that he can please Victoria.

Victoria invited Nate to come along on a business trip with her to Los Angeles and he eagerly agreed. He later asked Elena to travel with him but spoilers suggest he might tell her to remain in Genoa City. Once Vicki hears that Elena is coming this might cause her problems and she will tell Nate that this trip is only for the two of them. Some fans of The Young and the Restless suspect that the Newman Enterprises CEO might have had an ulterior motive from the beginning which is having Nate in her bedroom as well as the boardroom.

Is Vicki playing mind games?

The dup have a long history and once were romantically connected although the relationship did not go anywhere. At one point it looked as if Victoria and Billy Abbott (Jason Thompson) were getting closer after Ashland Locke's (Robert Newman) death but Billy now seems obsessed with Chelsea Newman (Melissa CLaire began). although he is dating Lily Winters (Christel Khalil).

It's difficult to determine who is interested in whom on The Young and the Restless because the lines are blurred when it comes to certain relationships. Fans have trouble determining whether Vicki is in love or just trying to get the better of some other woman. Soap Dirt teases that Victoria and Nate will hook up while in LA and Elena will finally walk away from him for good. Be sure to tune in next week and find out what happens.