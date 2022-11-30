Sally Spectra is in a no win situation on The Young and the Restless

Sally is in the middle between the Newman brothers Photo by Soaps in Depth screenshot

Sally is in a difficult situation

The Young and the Restless has written Sally Spectra (Courtney Hope) into an impossible situation. She is deeply in love with Adam Newman (Mark Grossman) but feels that his brother Nick Newman (Joshua Morrow) is the better choice for her. Morrow recently did an interview with Soap Opera Digest where he echoed the views of many fans when he implied that Sally and Nick don't have a future.

Adam's personality and his tendency to make crazy decisions will also make it difficult for Sally to move forward with him. Her heart and her head are at war and the Newman brother that is best for her is not the one she is head over heels in love with. Sally will soon kiss Adam which will complicate her romantic life even more and perhaps she should walk away from all things Newman.

Can Sally come out of this on top?

Sally is without a job but has hope for the future with a new idea and she has no clue which man she will choose. Her friendship with Chloe Mitchell Fisher (Elizabeth Hendrickson) is on the line and Chloe's situation is not much better. Her husband Kevin Fisher (Greg Rikaart) is never around and neither of her children is even mentioned. Y&R viewers have not even seen her home since she left the Chancellor mansion.

Sally and Chloe are in a type of no man's land with their jobs, home life, and relationships and unless The Young and the Restless does something soon they will evaporate into nothingness. Viewrs desire more than these two women simply taking up screen time. Sally has made enemies of many of the Newmans and Abbotts and Victor Newman (Eric Braeden) is now out to get her. Stay tuned to find out if Sally Spectra can rise again from the ashes and make a life for herself in Genoa City.