The Bold and the Beautiful Spoilers: The moment of truth arrives for Ridge but what will he do?

Ridge Forrester Photo by Wikipedia

RIdge has a decision to make

Tuesday on The Bold and the Beautiful Ridge Forrester found out that Thomas Forrester (Matthew Atkinson) called CPS and used the voice app to make it sound like Brooke Logan ( Katherine Kelly) Lang did it. Steffi Forrester (Jackie Wood) pushed Ridge Forrester (Thorsten Kaye) for weeks to choose their mother Taylor Hayes (Krista Alen) over Brooke Forrester (Katherine Kelly Lang).

Ridge now knows that Taylor found out about what their son did prior to the wedding and was going to go on with the ceremony. Thomas said he made a mistake but his father called it an "evil calculated scheme". Taylor and her children appear to be deluding themselves and not willing to acknowledge what is right in front of them. Ridge only asked Taylor to marry him because he believed Brooke called CPS on his son. facing

What will Taylor, Brooke, and Ridge do?

Taylor and her children have shamelessly badgered Ridge and he was weak enough to listen to them. Now the trio is hoping against hope that Ridge will still choose to move forward with the wedding. Thomas and his mom did not want the truth to come out because they were afraid Ridge would go back to Brooke but Steffy is giving him the benefit of the doubt. Ridge is facing his moment of truth and his family desire that he will choose them but will he?

Does Ridge have it in him to go through with the marriage knowing Brooke did not betray him? Can he look Brooke in the face and tell her that he loves Taylor and wants her for his wife after what Thomas has done? The Bold and the Beautiful fans believe Ridge will run right back to Brooke and ask her forgiveness which will show how shallow he really is. Could Ridge possibly go away somewhere to think and leave both women behind? After this latest situation, neither Taylor nor Brooke should give Ridge the time of day but stay tuned to find out what comes next.