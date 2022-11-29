Monica Quartermaine was mentioned on Thanksgiving on General Hospital but where is she?

Photo by State of Mind Screenshot

General Hospital fans still wonder about Monica

Leslie Charleson observed 45 years of playing Monica Quartermaine on General Hospital on August 16 but she was nowhere t be seen. Soaps She Knows and other spoilers addressed the event and used quotes from Charleson from past interviews but nothing new was revealed. Monica has not been on screen since the end of January and the last time Charleson was seen was during an interview with Maurice Benard in March on his Vlog State of Mind.

When Loe Quartermaine (Austin Rocket Sweda) had a birthday earlier in the year it was said that Monica was attending a medical conference. On Tuesday's episode of General Hospital, the Quartermaine clan was outside of the house looking in through the kitchen window looking at a living turkey that Olivia Quartermaine ( Lisa LoCicero).ordered by mistake. The gobbler was wreaking havoc in the kitchen and Drew Quartermaine (Camero Mattheson) made a comment that Monica would have enjoyed this. The implication is that Monica was somewhere else but unless I missed an episode I don't recall an explanation being given on why the soap vet has been absent for almost the entire year.

Leslie Charleson's absence should be explained

Charleson seemed in good health when she was interviewed by Benard but some fans thought perhaps COVID has kept her away from the General Hospital set. Where else besides the hospital would Monica be on Thanksgiving Day except at the Quartermaine mansion? Why were her 45 years on the soap not properly acknowledged and why have her cast mates and GH executive producer Frank Valentini remained silent?

On Tuesday, March 15 Holly Kaplan replaced Charleson as Monica for one episode, and after that nothing more has been said. The rumor mill suggested Charleson was going to announce her retirement in August after her anniversary date but nothing ever came of it. Kaplan was received well by viewers as a temporary recast could be used again. If Charleson is unable to tape episodes. General Hospital recently cast Alley Mills as Heather Webber because Robbin Mattson is recovering from hip surgery so why not replace Monica and explain why the woman who originated the role is no longer on the ABC soap?