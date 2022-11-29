Walker Texas Ranger actor Clarence Gilyard Jr. has passed away

Clarence Gilyard Photo by Wikimedia

Clarence Gilyard Jr. has passed away

Clarence Gilyard Jr. has passed away at age 66 after a long illness according to The Wrap. The actor was best known for portraying Jimmy Trivette in Walker Texas Ranger, Pastor Bruce Barnes in the Left Behind movies, and Conrad McMasters in Matlock. He made his film debut as Sundown in Top Gun and also portrayed a computer hacker in Die Hard. Gilyard also appeared on television sitcoms including The Facts of Life, 227, Different Strokes, Simon and Simon, and Chips and Riptide.

On January 17, 2016, Gilyard performed the role of Hoak Colburn onstage at the University of Mexico's Popejoy Hall in Driving Miss Daisy, opposite his f Sheree J. Wilson who had been his cottar on Walker Texas Ranger. In the 2018 edition of the video game Madden NFL, Gilyard plays high-school coach Devin Wade in the "Longshot" section of the game.

Hewas also a professor at the University of Nevada, Las Vegas and according to UNLV film chair Heather Addison in a statement on Monday“ Professor Gilyard was a beacon of light and strength for everyone around him. Whenever we asked him how he was, he would cheerfully declare that he was ‘Blessed!’ But we are truly the ones who were blessed to be his colleagues and students for so many years. We love you and will miss you dearly,"

Gilyard's first marriage, to Catherine Dutko, ended in divorce, and in 2001 he married his second wife, Elena and he had six children. He also served as the consultant for the communications committee of the United States Conference of Catholic Bishops No cause of death has been given at this time.