General Hospital Spoilers: Will Ryan reveal Esme is or is not his daughter for the love of Ava?

Ryan might open up to Ava

Ryan Chamberlain (Jon Lindstrom) has a soft spot for Ava Jerome (Maura West) and on Monday's episode of General Hospital, she used his weakness to her advantage. As Mac Scorpio ( John J York) and Kevin Collins (also Lindstrom) watched Ryan who is faking locked-in syndrome blinked his eyes to communicate.

Ava lied that Esme Prince ( Avery Kristan Pohl) is the one who attacked her with the hook. She told Dr. Chamberlain that he would get to spend time with her if he would help the police find Esme and he agreed. Ryan is so smitten with Ava that she can probably get him to reveal his deep dark secrets. The police know that Esme had a special connection to Ryan and believe he might be able to lead them to where she is hiding.

The truth will come out

As he is being questioned and fantasizing about being with Ava again Ryan could let it slip that Esme is his daughter. General Hospital fans have been waiting for this connection to come to light and perhaps the process will begin this week. Ryan is not considering that Ava s only using him and has no intention of keeping a relationship with him going.

There is also the possibility that he could also reveal that Esme is pregnant and Nikolas Cassadine (Marcus Coloma) is the father. There is also the possibility that Esme is not Ryan's biological daughter and he might give her head to Ava on a platter. Nothing is ever as it seems with Ryan Chamberlain but ne thing General Hospital fans know for sure is that the truth will eventually come out whether Ryan blinks the answers or snaps and stand up and talks Ava will pry something useful out of him.