Reality star confirms Prince Harry wanted to leave royal life

Catherine Ommanney Photo by Animated Times screenshot

Animated Times is reporting that Catherine Ommanney a star of The Real Housewives of D.C. has given details of her one-month relationship with the Duke of Sussex in 2006 to The Sun. Ommanney, 50, says that she was a mother of two and separated from her husband Stephen when she met Prince Harry and claims he always wanted to live a normal life away from the royal family.

Ommanney also revealed that she hopes his wife Meghan Markle takes care of him and was quoted as saying the following. “I hope he (Prince Harry) is happy and has found some freedom because that is something he was desperately searching for back then. “I hope Meghan looks after him, and I don’t wish him anything other than happiness and success because he is a very brave, charismatic, incredibly funny, intelligent, and lovely human being.”

The Prince met the Real Housewives of DC star in May 2006 at an Art Bar in London’s Chelsea. Ommanney also said that a 21-year-old Prince could not run off with a mother of two as if implying the relationship may have taken a different turn if she were single. it has been reported that Meghan Markle is upset by the reality star's admission but there is no way to know if this is true or projecture.

There are people who believe Meghan bewitched Harry and took him away from his princely birthright but the rumors of his not wanting to be a royal have been surfacing for years. Even though Catherine Ommanney says she got this information straight from Prince Harryls mouth there probably will always be those who blame his wife for Mexit.