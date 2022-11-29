The Young and the Restless Spoilers: Chance asks Abby for an immediate divorce

Chance wants an immediate divorce Photo by CBS Y&R screenshot

Chance continues to take the high road

Chance Chancellor (Conner Floyd) has proven himself to be one stand-up kind of guy in Genoa City. He walked in on his wife Abby Chancellor (Melissa Ordway) having sex with Devon Hamilton (Bryton James) and has kept his cool ever since. Fans of The Young and the Restless thought that when Chance and Devon met in Chancellor Park the two might come to blows but nothing happened.

Chance seems to have resigned himself to believing that Abby and Devon sleeping together was inevitable and on Tuesday Abby and Devon discuss the situation when she drops Dominic Chancellor (Rain and River Ware) off to spend time with his dad. . Devon says the distance between himself and Amanda Sinclair ( Mishael Morgan) was pulling them apart and that their breakup was inevitable. He adds that he believes Abby and Chance might be able to work things out but she does not think so.

Victor does not get the desired answers

Meanwhile, Victor Newman (Eric Braeden) will grill his son-in-law about what is going on in his marriage. At Crimson Lights Chance allows Victor to place the blame on him and does not mention Devon's role in his breakup with his wife. He says that what happened is private and Victor should take to his daughter. Abby comes in later after her father is gone and she thanks her husband for keeping quiet about her sleeping with Devon.

Chance tells Abby that he is not going to embarrass her by telling anyone what she did and he will accept all the blame. As Abby stands there looking hopeful Chance tells her that there is only one thing they can do at this point and that is to end their marriage immediately. Abby was expecting this but now that it has happened she will probably be devastated. Eventually, Victor will get around to talking to his daughter but will she remain silent or tell him she cheated on her husband? Stay tuned to The Young and the Restless to find out.