Royal biographer Gyles Brandreth says the royal staff gave Prince Harry and Meghan Markle an unflattering nickname

Prince Harry and Meghan Photo by Town and Country screenshot

Another book from a royal insider

Since the death of Queen Elizabeth II, several royal insiders have written books about the royal family with excerpts appearing in various news media. The latest is Gyles Brandreth a royal biographer who was a friend of Prince Phillip. Yahoo indicates that in his upcoming publication Queen Elizabeth: A Royal Biography he shares that the palace had an unflattering nickname for Prince Harry and Meghan Markle.

While others have implied there was friction between the Queen and the Sussexes, according to Brandreth Queen Elizabeth thought a lot of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle and approved of their decision to name their daughter Lilibet in her honor. He also revealed that others in the Royal Family thought it was "bewildering and somewhat presumptuous" for the couple to give their daughter the Queen's childhood nickname but the monarch considered it a compliment.

Curiers in court circles have a special name for the Sussexes

Gyles Brandreth also writes that whenever the Sussexes are mentioned in the place the couriers and those in court circles, "flinch and change the subject," or "these palace staff referred to Harry and Meghan as "persons who live overseas." The royals are supposed to be on pins and needles about the upcoming Netflix docuseries and Prince Harry's book Spare which arrives on January 10.

In the midst, however, are rumors that Princess Kate will appear on Meghan's Archetypes podcast when she and Prince William come to America in December. These conflicting reports make it difficult for the public to know what is true. Regarding the couriers talking behind the scenes and referring to Meghan and Harry as the "persons who live overseas." It sounds like they took mexit as a betrayal to the family for whom they are employed.