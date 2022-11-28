Queen Consort Camilla ditches Ladies in Waiting for Queen's Companions

Cheryl E Preston

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1o2n0u_0jQ5Dtgc00
Queen Consort CamillaPhoto byTown and Country screenshot

The new monarchy comes into the future

In an attempt to bring his monarchy into the modern world, and scale things back King Charles III has been making changes, and now his wife Queen Consort Camilla has made one of her own. The Hill is reporting that Camilla will no longer have ladies in waiting but instead will use Queen's companions. The former ladies-in-waiting who served the late Queen Elizabeth II will now be known as "ladies of the household" and will assist King Charles in hosting events at Buckingham Palace.

.According to BBC News in addition to the more modern term, the six women who assist her will also have scaled-back duties. In the past, the ladies in waiting were also responsible for secretarial type work but the Queen's Companions will be more like personal assistants. This change will be put into practice next week when Camilla hosts a "reception for campaigners against domestic violence and violence against women".

Changes are already in effect

The first women to hold this title are all long-time friends of the Queen Consort and they are Baroness Chisholm, a former Conservative whip and Cabinet Office spokeswoman in the House of Lords, Fiona the Marchioness of Lansdowne, Jane von Westenholz, (whose daughter introduced Prince Harry to Meghan Markle) Lady Katharine Brooke, Sarah Troughton, and Lady Sarah Keswick. Major Ollie Plunket has been assigned as Camilla's equerry and will be her personal assistant.

On Friday the Office for National Statistics released statistics that reveal that 2.4 million adults in England and Wales, (1.7 million women and 700,000 men, were victims of domestic abuse in the previous year. This will be the first time the Queen's companions will be with Camilla at the Violence Against Women Girls reception at Buckingham Palace, instead of ladies-in-Waiting.

# Queen Consort Camilla# ladies in waiting# Queens companions

