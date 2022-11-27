Meghan Markle might have Kate Middleton as a guest on her Archetypes podcast

Kate and Meghan Photo by Townn and Country screenshot

Meghan and Kate are they friends or feuding?

Contradictions continue regarding the relationship between Princess Kate and Meghan Markle. It's been reported in the past that the two do not get along and that things were icy between them after Queen Elizabeth died. Royal sources have said that Prince William and King Charles, along with Queen Camilla and Kate are all nervous about what will be revealed in Prince Harry's memoir "Spare"

The relationship between the two women has been described as "icy" but now, the latest news suggests that Kate and Meghan will soon connect on the Spotify podcast. According to Animated Times Kate Middleton might be interviewed by Meghan Markle on Archeytypes when the Princess of Wales and Prince William travel to Boston for the Earthshot Awards, on December 2.

Will Kate be on Archetypes or is this simply a rumor?

Royal expert Neil Sean spoke about it on his YouTube channel by saying: “While Meghan was around, staying in Windsor at her country home, she made a request to the Princess of Wales to appear on an upcoming episode of Archetypes.” This contradicts reports that Kate did not talk around Meghan out of fear that her words would be twisted and used against her on the Archetypes podcast.

According to Celebitchy, the two women did not speak at all during the period after the Queen died and they were all together in England. Sean believes that if Middleton accepts the invitation, Meghan will dedicate the entire show to her sister-in-law instead of having multiple guests as she has been doing. He added, “We’re not quite sure how this was relayed to the beautiful Princess of Wales, but according to Meghan, she felt they were progressing.”

If Kate was concerned about her sister-in-law's loose lips, why would she agree to be interviewed? As always royal watchers will have to wait and see what transpires because news reports are not in agreement on the relationship between Meghan Markle and Princess Kate.