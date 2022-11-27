General Hospital Spoilers: Holly takes Laura hostage

Holly takes Laura hostage Photo by Soaps She Knows screenshot

Laura's curiosity gets her in trouble

Spoiler alerts from General Hospital Blog are saying that Holly Sutton (Emma Samms) will soon take Laura Collins as her hostage. General Hospital fans know that Laura caught on quickly that things were not as they seem with Sutton and she told Robert Scorpio (Tristan Rogers) that Holly was probably working for Victor. Robert set a trap and the woman he loves walked right into it.

Last week on General Hospital it appeared that Holly drugged Robert and stole the Ice Princess necklace but some spoilers suggest she and Scorpio are actually working together to bring down Victor Cassadine (Charles Shaughnessy). During the next week, Laura will be keeping her eye on Holly and will more than likely find out something she is not supposed to know. Holly is afraid to cross Victor because he is keeping her son Ethan Lovett (Nathan Parsons) as his hostage.

Holly ditches Laura

Victor ordered his thugs to shoot someone who had a bag over their head as Holly watched and she believes it is her sister Poloma. This is why she feels certain that "Heir Cassadine" will do the same thing to her son. Holly hates that she shot Lucy Coe ( Lyn Herring) and framed Anna Devane (Finola Hughes) for the crime. She will not like holding Laura as a prisoner but she will do whatever Victor tells her in order to guarantee her son's safety.

Celeb Dirty Laundry says that Holly will eventually ditch Laura and take off alone to a remote cabin but doesn't say what happens to the Port Charles mayor. Robert and the GCPD will show up and the cabin will explode. Are Robert and Holly working together to dupe Victor and could they be faking her death with the explosion Be sure to tune in next week to General Hospital to find out how all of this plays out.