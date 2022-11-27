Annual Vinton Christmas Parade is scheduled for December 1

VInton Christmas Parade Photo by WDBJ 7 screenshot

It's Christmas time in Vinton

WSLS 10 is reporting that the Town of Vinton will host the annual Christmas Parade on Thursday night December 1st and the theme for 2023 will be The Parade of the Future. Angie Chewning from the Vinton Chamber of Commerce and Chasty Barbour with the Town of Vinton Community Projects spoke to News 10 and shared what can be expected from this event that has been going on for 42 years. Chewning and Barbor also spoke to WDBJ 7 and said there will be floats and six marching bands with a lot of Grinches in the parade.

Fun for everyone

There will be four routes throughout Downtown Vinton with a Santa and Mrs. Claus along each one. The festivities begin at 6:00 pm. with the annual tree lighting at the municipal building and the parade begins at 7:00 at the Vinton War Memorial. There will be clowns, and plenty of elves, as well as representatives from churches, schools, football teams, and cheerleaders.

The women also announced that on December 16 from 6"00 pm until 10 pm there will be a Santa Crawl where Santa Claus goes crawling through Vinton neighborhoods to see the boys and girls. If you are not familiar with Vinton you can find directions on the website and the Facebook page. If you do not live in Vinton Barbour and Chewning said you can come and hang out in the yards of the locals and catch Santa along one of the four routes.