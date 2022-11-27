The Bold and the Beautiful Spoilers: Dollar Bill resorts to his old tricks

Dollar Bill Spencer is back in action Photo by Pinterest screenshot

Dollar Bill is back in action

Fans of The Bold and the Beautiful have been complaining for a while that Don Diamont is underutilized as Dollar Bill Spencer. Spoilers from Celeb Dirty Laundry are teasing that a big storyline is coming soon with Bill in the middle of it. The Spencer publications owner will resort to his old playbook and pull out some of his former dirty tricks.

Bill recently tried to reunite with both Katie Logan Spencer (Heather Tom) and Brooke Logan Forrester (Katherine Kelly Lang) but both women turned him down. His former right-hand man Justin Barber (Aaron D Spears) turned on him and is now working for Forrester Creations so Bill has been striking out lately. Spoilers say Dollar Bill will resort to begin devious as he has been in the past.

Who will be on the receiving end of Bill's wrath?

Dollar Bill once had Justin drop Ridge out of a helicopter into the ocean where he might have died so Bill could reunite with Brooke. He had the Spectra building demolished which ruined Sally's career and both she and Liam Spencer (Scott Clifton) were trapped inside under the rubble. Bill also had Justin set up a scene so that Liam would think Steffy Forrester (Jackie Wood) had slept with his father Spoilers don't say who will be the target of Dollar Bill's ire but whatever he is planning will not be pretty.

There will be another altercation between Bill and Deacon Sharp ( Sean Kanan) over Brooke so Deacon could end up being a target. Be sure to tune in to The Bold and the Beautiful next week to find out what Dollar Bill Spencer is up to and who will be the target of his anger.