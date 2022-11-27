The Young and the Restless: Will Jeremy Stark be the monster that Diane says he is or will turn out like Ashland Locke

Cheryl E Preston

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3al5IG_0jOaJii300
Jeremy Stark and Diane JenkinsPhoto bySoaps.com screenshot

Is Stark all baark and no bite?

The Young and the Restless painted a grim picture of Ashland Locke (Richard Burgi/Robert Newman) long before he came to Genoa City. He was dubbed the Lockness Monster and everyone seemed to fear his power. In the end, Locke was not as monstrous as was predicted and now the CBS soap is painting that same picture with Jeremy Stark (James Hyde).

Stark's name has been mentioned a lot lately and Diane Jenkins (Susan Walters) seems absolutely terrified of him because she turned him in, to the feds and got immunity. She told Jack Abbott (Peter Bergman) that people who cross this man can disappear and she is afraid of what he will do if he finds her in Genoa City. Diane says that her enemies are playing with fire when they threaten to bring Jeremy to town to deal with her but is he the big bad ogre or is it all an exaggeration?

On Monday's episode of The Young and the Restless Diane will insist to Jack that Ashley Abbott (Eileen Davidson) and her cohorts need to be stopped. As Ashley is trying unsuccessfully to get Tucker McCall (Trevor St. John) to give her more information on Diane's past Nikki Newman (Melody Thomas Scott) and Phyllis Summers (Michelle Stafford) are attempting to get Talia Morgan (Natalie Morales) to help them take Diane down but she refuses.

At some point, Stark will show up in Genoa City and Diane fears he may target Kyle Abbott (Michael Mealor) and Summer Newmann Abbott (Alison Lanier) in order to get back at her. Jack has asked that she allow him to handle the situation but spoilers say Ms. Jenkins will be so spooked that she will pack a bag with the intention of leaving Genoa City.

Spoilers tease that Phyllis is about to go rogue so she might be the one to bring Jeremy into the picture. Next week he is going to show up at the Abbott house when Diane is home alone and frightens her. Be sure to tune in to The Young and the Restless to find out if Jeremy is as bad as Diane says or if he is all bark and no bite.

