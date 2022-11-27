Dawn Lyn: The latest health update on the My Three Sons actress

Dawn Lyn is improving Photo by TMZ screenshot

Dawn Lyn continues to improve

At the end of October actress Dawn Lyn who portrayed Dodie Douglas on My Three Sons was reported to be in a coma after brain surgery for meningitis. On November 9 actress Tina Cole, who starred as Katie Douglas the stepsister of Lyn's character on the sitcom gave an update to TMZ. Cole said Lyn was recovering, and continuing to improve, breathing on her own with oxygen assistance, and opening her eyes at times.

Cole also said that Lyn's husband John had texted her an update on Monday night, (November 7) stating that Dawn was "doing the best she has in the hospital." Lyn's brother actor/singer Lief Garret initially asked for privacy after Cole first broke the news and said his sibling did not want her condition made public. Garrett has not given any updates related to his sister after saying: "Since it has been leaked on social media, I would really appreciate everyone's understanding that it has already been a difficult time having lost both of our parents and a cousin recently," Garrett said. "Please just keep my sister in your thoughts and prayers and respect our family's privacy. Thank you.

Lyn was working on a new film

"Stanley Livingston who played Richard (Chip) Douglas on My Three Sons had also posted that Lyn had slipped into a coma. His last update was in late October but Rock Whitehead who was working on with the actress on a film had this to say: "Great news! I heard from Dawn Lyn's husband today, he " wrote on Facebook. "She is improving daily. Her eyes are opening from time to time, and she's breathing on her own with oxygen assistance. This morning she's doing the best since she arrived at the hospital 16 days ago. Looking forward to still seeing her in our film One Crazy Night that we're working on for 2023! Stay tuned!"