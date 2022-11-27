Silent Night A Song for the World will air on the CW

Holy Night Photo by Spinditty screenshot

Deadline is reporting that the CW network will re-air Silent Night A Song for the World on Saturday, November 26 at 8:00 pm and again on December 8 at 8:00 pm. The narrator will be Downton Abbey star Hugh Bonneville, Silent Night tells the story behind the popular Christmas carol written and composed in 1818 by Joseph Mohr and Franz Gruber. Silent Night is known as the song that stopped World War I on Christmas Eve in 2014. There are varying accounts but the most popular one is that a German soldier began singing the tune in German and then in English and other soilders put down their weapons and joined in.

Silent Night A Song for the World is a documentary about the world's most famous Christmas carol. The film chronicles the origin and cultural impact of the famous holiday song which has at this point been translated into 350 languages. Many contemporary artists have recorded their own versions of this Christian hymn including Josh Groban, The Temptations, Mariah Carey, Nat King Cole, and Elvis Presley, Each of them have charted globally with their renditions throughout the years.

Silent Night—A Song For The World is created by director Hannes M.Schalle and produced by Marlene Beran of Moonlake Entertainment. The Christmas special will also feature holiday musical performances by Groban, Kelly Clarkson, Joss Stone, Ailee, Foster, Rossdale, Sheléa, The Vienna Boys Choir, Lina Makhoul, The Tenors, Katharine McPhee, and Villazon, among others. Actor John Rhys-Davies will also be on hand. If you do not have cable television you can stream the CW from the following services. Hulu +, FuboTV, Live TV, DirecTV Stream, and YouTube TV.