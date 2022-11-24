Valerie Bertinelli and Tia Mowry put a new spin on divorce

Valerie Bertinelli and Tia Mowry put a possitive on divorce. Photo by Walmart and LA Times screenshots

A different spin on the end of a marriage

For most of my life, I have heard that divorce is difficult and that there are no winners. Today, however, Tia Mowry and Valerie Bertinelli seem to be trying to force the world to believe that by divorcing their spouses they are winning. For the past few weeks there have been multiple articles about these two actresses where they say things that imply getting a divorce was the most wonderful decision they ever made. ET reports that Mowry feels blessed since her divorce and Mowry's twin Tamera has given interviews with glowing reports of how her sibling is living her best life and embracing self-love.

Most reasonable people understand that there are two people in a marriage and that we all make mistakes. Bertinelli and Mowry, however, are painting a picture that implies that divorce is a good thing and should be celebrated which casts their former spouses in a not-so-kind light in the public eye. Social media brings with it an element that was not available in the past which is that celebrities can change narratives and give the public the scenario they want to promote.

Changing views thanks to social media

Back in the day, you might read a magazine or newspaper article that a famous couple was divorcing but rarely were the details made public. Today everyone seems to want the world to believe they are winning and coming out on top and not admit that their hearts might be breaking and you can find multiple stories about the personal issues of celebs.

Bertinelli initially stated that "divorce sucks" and that she was not interested in future relationships. She is now saying that divorcing Tom Vitale was the "second best day of her life." Mowry initially said of her divorce from Cory Hardrict that it "was not without sadness" but she is now giving interviews and going on television shows to proclaim that loving herself led to the demise of her marriage.

Mowry and Bertinelli may set a trend for younger women

Mowry and Hardrict have two children and the older generations used to say there are no winners when a marriage fails and children are involved. Hardrict has responded by saying some things people believe about his divorce from Tia Mowry are lies and Vitale has not addressed his breakup with Valerie Bertinelli publically. The Daily Mail reported that Bertinelli will have to pay 2.2 million to her ex-husband and asked the sarcastic question of whether or not this order by the judge meant the actress was still "happily divorced."

Most people probably see the situation as two actresses milking their current situation to remain relevant in the public eye but others will take these women at their word that they are loving themselves as divorced females. USA Today reported that Bertinelli was rejoicing in her divorce and since fans often imitate their favorite entertainers there will probably be women all over the US now celebrating and rejoicing in the end of their marriages because this is what Tia Mowry and Valerie Bertinelli have done.