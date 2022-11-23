The Bold and the Beautiful has ruined Dollar Bill Spencer

Dollar Bill Spencer Photo by Wikepedia screenshot

Dollar Bill is acting like a loser

Don Diamont has been portraying Dollar Bill Spencer on The Bold and the Beautiful since 2009 but in recent years he has not had a lot of screen time. When he is on camera the character can't seem to make up his mind as to whether or not he loves Katie Logan Spencer (Heather Tom) or her sister Brooke Logan Forrester (Katherine Kelly Lang). During the past two weeks, viewers have been troubled by what the writers have done to this fan favorite.

As soon as he heard the news that Ridge Forrester (Thorsten Kaye) had dropped Brooke for Taylor Hayes (Krista Allen) Bill went immediately to announce to Deacon Sharpe (Sean Kana) that Brooke was off-limits and belonged to him. He then threw a lot of his fake money that has his picture on it all over Deacon's house. Bill then went to Brooke and tried to force her to see that he is the man for her but she disagreed. Brooke remained firm that she loves Ridge which is different than how she would have reacted in the past.

Bill Spencer has become pathetic

Earlier this week Bill paid Brooke another visit and practically begged her to return to him and Carter Walton ( Lawrence Saint-Victor) was outside of the door listening. Carter also heard Dollar Bill telling Katie that he wanted to reunite with her when she showed up at Brooke's house. Katie figured out that Bill had shown up to woo Brooke she turned him down and he turned to her as a second choice. So now we have this handsome, talented, man with so much to offer but can not find lasting love.

Diamont's character deserves much better than what The Bold and the Beautiful is giving him to work with. The last time he was involved in a really good storyline was more than a year ago when Justin Barber ( Aaron D Spears) tried to take over his company. During the past year, Bill is usually seen talking to his sons Wyatt Spencer (Darin Brooks) and Liam Spencer (Scott Clifton) but has not had a storyline of his own.

Bill needs someone else to love besides the Logan sisters

If Brooke does not run right back to Ridge after she finds out what Thomas did to break them up you can rest assured that Dollar Bill Spencer will show up again to declare his love and insist she should not remarry the "dressmaker." He tried to get Carter to back away from Katie but he stood his ground. Dollar Bill needs to find someone else to love and leave the Logan sisters alone.

Perhaps he should consider Li Finnegan (Naomi Masuda ) or perhaps even Taylor Hayes (Krista Allen once she gets over her broken heart. The Bold and the Beautiful is wasting the talent of Don Diamont and ruined his character Dollar Bill Spencer but they can rectify this injustice by giving the character a real romance.