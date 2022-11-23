The Bold and the Beautiful cliffhanger has fans wondering about the outcome

Photo by Soap Dish screenshot

Countdown until the truth is revealed

Wednesday on The Bold and the Beautiful the episode ended with a cliffhanger. Fans are left to wonder for four days how the truth will be revealed. As Steffy Forrester (Jackie Wood) walked t take her place as Maid of honor she slipped Douglas Forrester (Henry Joseph Samiri) his cell phone that has the incriminating information on it.

Thomas Forrester (Matthew Atkinson) wants his mom to marry Ridge Forrester Thorsten Kaye) and forget about what he did. Steffy will not say anything since she insisted it needs to be Taylor who comes clean and not get married with this deception hanging over her head Perhaps as the wedding ceremony progresses Douglas will push the button and allow everyone in attendance to hear what his father did.

Taylor might leave LA

The scenario that makes the most sense is that Taylor will stop the wedding herself even if she does not expose Thomas publically. Meanwhile, Brooke Logan (Katherine Kelly Lang) is grieving and being supported by her sister Donna Logan (Jennifer Garis) and Katie Logan (Heather Tom) and her father Stephen Logan (Patrick Duffy), and his girlfriend who is portrayed by Linda Pearl.

B&B fans are hoping the reveal comes quickly because the wedding day has been going on for a long time. Taylor needs to get this over with and leave Ridge in the rearview mirror because deep down she knows Brooke is his one true love. Once all the facts are known there does not seem to be much of a reason for Taylor to stick around so fans of The Bold and the Beautiful should not be surprised if she leaves town again.