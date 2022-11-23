Taj Bellow thanks fans for accepting him as TJ Ashford for 4 years on General Hospital

Taj Bellow celebrates 4 years on General Hospital Photo by Taj Bellow Instagram screenshot

Taj Bellow celebrates four years as TJ

In November 2018 Taj Bellow became the third actor to take on the role of TJ Ashford on General Hospital and in 2021 received his first Daytime Emmy Award nomination for Outstanding Younger Performer. Bellow recently acknowledged his four-year anniversary on Instagram by expressing his gratitude to the GH fans. “Four years ago today, I made my debut on General Hospital and took over the role of TJ Ashford,”

He also shared an Instagram gallery of screenshots from his time on the ABC daytime drama and added. “It’s truly special to be able to go to work with people I call my friends and even family. Love y’all!” “Thank you to our amazing fans, who always show up,” “Thank you for accepting me as TJ and supporting me with kindness".

Taj Bellow thanks the General Hospital brass for supporting him

Haley Palos who portrays Bellow's onscreen love interest, AKA domestic partner Molly Lansing Davis had this to say about her castmate's Instagram post.“So happy I get to call you my TV hubby!” she responded to his heartfelt post. “Congrats, love!” Taj Bellow also extended his gratitude to the writers by sharing the following: "Huge thanks to our writers, who set the path and foundation in a way that allowed me to grow into TJ and make him my own,” “And last, but not least, thank you to our fantastic executive producer, Frank Valentini, for believing in me and creating this dream opportunity. So much love. Four years!”