Savannah Chrisley gains custody of Grayson and Chloe after her parents are sentenced to prison. Photo by USA Network screenshot

Savannah steps up in the absence of her parents

Savannah Chrisley has revealed that she has custody of her younger brother Grayson, 16, and her 10 year old niece Chloe. This comes after it was revealed that her parents Todd and Julie Chrisley are facing time in prison for tax evasion. Nothing has been said at this point regarding who will care for Todd's aging mother who is reported to have health issues. Grayson was recently hospitalized after he ran into the back of a stopped vehicle.

Todd and Julie were facing up to 30 years but were sentenced to 19 years between them. They filed a motion in August for a new trial but prosecutors filed a motion of their own on October 3, asking the court to deny the Chrisley's a new trial. Sentencing was scheduled for October 6 in federal court but has been rescheduled for Nov. 21. Todd faced between 17 and 22 years in prison, and Julie faced 10 to 13 years. Todd was sentenced to 12 years and Julie was sentenced to seven.

The young Chrisley's grew up on camera

Savannah, 24 became visibly emotional on Unlocked where she shared that she would be spending Thanksgiving without her parents. The reality show star is an actress, a television personality and also a media influencer. Her acting credits include Royal Pains (2009) Hollywood Game Night (2013) and Sharknado 4: The 4th Awakens (2016),

The Chrisley family's claim to fame is their reality series Chrisley Knows Best which began on the USA Network in March of 2014 and became an instant hit. Television audiences have watched Savannah Chrisley, Grayson and Chloe grow up on the screen.