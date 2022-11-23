Ridge and Taylor's wedding takes a not so unexpected turn

Taylor may stop her own wedding Photo by CBS screenshot via Soap Dirt

The wedding probably will not take place

Spoilers for The Bold and the Beautiful are teasing a Wednesday cliffhanger that will level fans wondering until Monday. The scenario that is being projected is that Steffy Forrester (Jackie Wood) tells Taylor Hayes (Krist Allen) what Thomas Forrester (Matthew Atkinson) did with the voice-changing app but the wedding goes on as planned.

Taylor most likely will not want her moment to be ruined as she finally is going to remarry the love of her life. When she gets to the altar she may have a moment of guilt, decide to tell the truth, and then stop her own wedding before she and Ridge can say "I do." At that time she might realize that she does not want Ridge to marry her under such deception and exposes her son.

Taylor's heart will be broken

The Bold and the Beautiful will be preempted on Thursday and Friday for sports. which will give fans four days before the action continues. Soap Dirt suggests the weird expression on the face of Carter Walton (Lawrence Saint-Victor) is because Taylor confesses that Brooke did not call CPS and Thoma framed her.

It is looking more and more as if The Bold and the Beautiful only brought Taylor back to LA just to have her give her heart to Ridge only to have it broken. Fans can only stay tuned on Monday to find out whatever is not revealed on Wednesday and if the speculation and spoilers are accurate. Viewers will also be wondering whether or not Brooke will forgive Ridge for this latest blunder on his part.