Release date has been set for Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's Netflix docuseries

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's docuseries ha a release date Photo by Town and Country screenshot

The Docuseries date has been set

According to Page Six the date for the release of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's much-anticipated Netflix docuseries has been set. Initially, there were reports that the death of Queen Elizabeth controversy over The Crown would lead to the series not airing until 2023 after the release of Harry's book "Spare.". A few weeks ago it was suggested that the Netflix project would debut in December prior to the holidays and now the date as well as other details are known.

Page Six says the docuseries will appear on December 8 but no name has been given at this point. Parade indicates the name initially was going to be "Chapters" but the Duke and Duchess of Sussex changed their minds. The Netflix docuseries will be about the couple's romance and during an interview with The Cut , Markle said the following. “The piece of my life I haven’t been able to share, that people haven’t been able to see, is our love story.” She said that a theme is the “resounding knowing that, above all, love wins ... I hope that is the sentiment that people feel when they see any of the content or the projects that we are working on.”

Markle added, “When the media has shaped the story around you, it’s really nice to be able to tell your own story.” There has been speculation that King Charles and Queen Camilla are concerned that the Sussexes will throw shade on the royal family and in 15 days the world will know for certain what Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have to say.