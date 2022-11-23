The Young and the Restless Spoilers: Thanksgiving in Genoa City is a mixed blessing of events

The Abbotts celebrate Thanksgiving Photo by CBS Y&R screenshot

The Abbotts attempt to have a peaceful holiday

Wednesday on The Young and the Restless the residents of Genoa City celebrate Thanksgiving in various ways with some trying to broker peace while others find it hard to contain themselves. Phyllis Summers (Michelle Stafford) spends time with her son Daniel Romalotti (Michael Graziatti) who informs her that he wants to work for Chancellor Winters. Some fans believe he is working with Tucker McCall to help him take over the company.

At the Abbott home, Tracy Abbott (Beth Maitland) asks everyone gathered to share what they are thankful for. Harrison Locke ( Kellen Enriquez) amuses his family when he says he is thankful for mashed potatoes. Ashley Abbott (Eileen Davidson) can barely contain herself because Diane Jenkins (Cynthia Watros) is seated at the table and says how thankful she is for Kyle Abbott (Michael Mealor) and Harrison. Summer Newman (Alison Lanier) is also uncomfortable with her mother-in-law at the family gathering.

Victor and Tucker have words

Victor Newman (Eric Braeden) and Nikki Newman (Melody Thomas Scott) are at Society where they tell Abby Chancellor they are looking forward to seeing her and Chance Chancellor at the ranch later. Abby informs them that she and her husband are having difficulties but she will explain later. Devon Hamilton (Bryton James) shows up and Abby goes to talk to him.

Devon says Tucker McCall (Trevor St. James) asked to meet him at Society and Abby admits Chance moved out and says her marriage is over. Last week Ashley advised her daughter to distance herself from Devon in order to save her marriage but now she seems resigned to the fact that Chance may not return home.

Nikki and Victor discuss getting to the bottom of Abby's marriage problems as Tucker comes. Just as Victor and Nikki are leaving the Newman patriarch tells McCall he will be watching him. Nate Hastings (Sean Dominic) arrives with Elena Dawson (Brytni Sarpy) but when he tries to talk to Devon Tucker tells him to leave.

A lot is going on at Crimson Lights

At Crimson Lights Johhny Abbott ( Paxton Mishkind) and Conner Newman (Judah Mackay) discuss Chelsea's recent hospitalization. Conner apologizes to his birth mother for causing problems but she tells him it was not his fault. They shake hands and Chelsea is grateful for this olive branch from her son Victoria Newman (Amelia Heinle) supports her son's choice to reach out to Chelsea but she will be angry that she found out about Chelsea's ordeal from Johnny instead of Billy.

Mariah Copeland (Cameron Grimes) and Tessa Porter (Kait Fairbank) announce that they will not be adopting a baby because the birth mother decided to give her child to her cousin. These are a few of the events that will take place so tune in on Wednesday to find out what else happens on The Young and the Restless.