Days of Our Lives is the only soap that will air new episodes on Thursday and Friday

Brytni Sarpy (Y&R) Kelly Monaco (GH) Victoria Konefal (DOOL) Steffy Wood (B&B) Photo by Soap Opera Spoilers screenshot

Soaps holiday schedule

The holiday schedule for the soaps will be as it has been for the past few years with one exception. Days of Our Lives is the only daytime drama that will air new episodes on Thanksgiving Day and Black Friday. DOOL is now on the Peacock streaming service and there will be no interruptions or preemptions so fans will enjoy the drama in Salem.

General Hospital will air a rerun of Thanksgiving 2021 on Turkey Day but will be preempted by sports on Friday. Neither CBS soap The Young and the Restless and The Bold and the Beautiful will air on Thursday or Friday but fans can look forward to the drama resuming on Monday.

Next week on the soaps

Next week on The Bold and the Beautiful Taylor will still be preparing for her wedding to Ridge but spoilers tease that Steffy has no choice but to reveal the truth that Thomas called CPS on himself. She has promised Douglas that she will take care of everything and if she remains silent she will be no better than her brother.

On The Young and the Restless Diane will continue to fight against all the Genoa City residents that are coming against her. Tucker, Ashley, Nikki, Summer, and Phyllis all want her out of town but she will stand her ground. Daniel will be revealing more about why he really returned home without his wife and daughter.

Some of the Days of Our Lives cast recently attended the memorial service for John Anniston (Victor Kiriakis) but back in Salem the drama continues for Jada, Eric, and Nicole with Roman and Kate meddling in the baby drama.