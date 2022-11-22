The Bold and the Beautiful brought Taylor back just to humiliate her

Ridge will break Taylor's heart Photo by Soaps.com screenshot

Taylor will be humiliated when the truth is revealed

The Bold and the Beautiful did not do a good job this time around with the love triangle between Ridge Forrester (Thorsten Kaye) Brooke Logan Forrester (Katherine Kelly Lang) and Taylor Hayes (Krista Allen). From the time Taylor returned to LA she began acting like a schoolgirl with a crush when she was around her ex-husband. She broke all sorts of boundaries by kissing and making out with Ridge while he was still married to Brooke.

Taylor allowed her children Steffy Forrester Finn (Jackie Wood) and Thomas Forrester (Matthew Atkinson) to lead her around as if she did not have a mind of her own and convince her to reunite with Ridge. Thomas and Steffy have insulted Brooke to her face, blocked phone calls and done everything they could think of to get their parents to reunite.

Thomas faked Brooke's voice with the app that belongs to Douglas Forrester (Henry Samiri) and Steffy is about to tell Taylor the details. This time Taylor has no one to fauly but herself when her heart is broken. Ridge of course is responsible for acting so quickly and not talking to Brooke about what he heard but Taylor did not have to accept his quickie proposal.

Taylor brings destruction on herself

As a therapist, there should have been red flags especially once Ridge admitted he flew to Aspen because he believed Brooke turned Thomas in, to CPS. No one falls in and out of love that quickly and Taylor should have asked for some time to process it all. Instead, she allowed the prompting of her children to push her into a decision without thinking it through and now her life will be ruined.

As soon as Ridge finds out the truth he will run back to Brooke so fast Taylor won't know what hit her and she will probably leave LA with her tail tucked between her legs. The shame and embarrassment she will experience could have been avoided if only she had not gone after a married man. Fans of The Bold and the Beautiful don't like the fact that Taylor was brought back on the CCBS soap just to have her heart broken but it looks like that is exactly what is going to happen.