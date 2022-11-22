The Bold and the Beautiful brought Taylor back just to humiliate her

Cheryl E Preston

Ridge will break Taylor's heartPhoto bySoaps.com screenshot

Taylor will be humiliated when the truth is revealed

The Bold and the Beautiful did not do a good job this time around with the love triangle between Ridge Forrester (Thorsten Kaye) Brooke Logan Forrester (Katherine Kelly Lang) and Taylor Hayes (Krista Allen). From the time Taylor returned to LA she began acting like a schoolgirl with a crush when she was around her ex-husband. She broke all sorts of boundaries by kissing and making out with Ridge while he was still married to Brooke.

Taylor allowed her children Steffy Forrester Finn (Jackie Wood) and Thomas Forrester (Matthew Atkinson) to lead her around as if she did not have a mind of her own and convince her to reunite with Ridge. Thomas and Steffy have insulted Brooke to her face, blocked phone calls and done everything they could think of to get their parents to reunite.

Thomas faked Brooke's voice with the app that belongs to Douglas Forrester (Henry Samiri) and Steffy is about to tell Taylor the details. This time Taylor has no one to fauly but herself when her heart is broken. Ridge of course is responsible for acting so quickly and not talking to Brooke about what he heard but Taylor did not have to accept his quickie proposal.

Taylor brings destruction on herself

As a therapist, there should have been red flags especially once Ridge admitted he flew to Aspen because he believed Brooke turned Thomas in, to CPS. No one falls in and out of love that quickly and Taylor should have asked for some time to process it all. Instead, she allowed the prompting of her children to push her into a decision without thinking it through and now her life will be ruined.

As soon as Ridge finds out the truth he will run back to Brooke so fast Taylor won't know what hit her and she will probably leave LA with her tail tucked between her legs. The shame and embarrassment she will experience could have been avoided if only she had not gone after a married man. Fans of The Bold and the Beautiful don't like the fact that Taylor was brought back on the CCBS soap just to have her heart broken but it looks like that is exactly what is going to happen.

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# The Bold and the Beautiful# Ridge and Taylor

Comments / 0

Published by

I write, about breaking news, and current events. I wrote a newspaper column from 1997 to 2007 and have written for various online platforms since 2012 including Yahoo Contributor Network, Hubpages, and Vocal Media.

Roanoke, VA
50565 followers

More from Cheryl E Preston

The Young and the Restless: Will Jeremy Stark be the monster that Diane says he is or will turn out like Ashland Locke

Jeremy Stark and Diane JenkinsPhoto bySoaps.com screenshot. The Young and the Restless painted a grim picture of Ashland Locke (Richard Burgi/Robert Newman) long before he came to Genoa City. He was dubbed the Lockness Monster and everyone seemed to fear his power. In the end, Locke was not as monstrous as was predicted and now the CBS soap is painting that same picture with Jeremy Stark (James Hyde).

Read full story
1 comments

Queen Camilla is accused of racism but there could be another explanation

Queen Camilla interacts with childrenPhoto byNewsweek screenshot. Queen Consort Camilla Parker Bowles has come under fire because of a video where it appears she is exhibiting racist behavior. Every move of the royals is scrutinized and at times their actions can be misinterpreted. Multiple news outlets have shown the video where Camilla is at Barnardo's Nursery in Bow passing out Paddington Bears that were left at the palace after Queen Elizabeth passed away.

Read full story
125 comments
Roanoke, VA

Roanoke citizens should be aware of the possibility of the sucker punch knockout game

d after being sucker punched.Photo byNew York Daily News. The dangerous knockout game may be taking place in Roanoke. During the summer there were several reports of the knockout game where young people would randomly sucker-punch older individuals and knock them to the ground. In August Daily Mail said that at least 20 individuals in New York had been hurt because of this violent "game." In one situation it led to the death of 61-year-old New York resident Victor Vega who was knocked cold with one punch. A video of the crime from New York Daily Mail at this link shows exactly what took place. This dangerous method of attack is now rumored to be in the Roanoke Valley.

Read full story
16 comments

Fame and Flashdance actress Irene Cara has passed away at 63

Irene Cara who recorded the hit song What A Feeling and had roles in the films Flashdance and Fame has passed away at age 63. People is reporting that her publicist Judith A Moose confirmed the death on Saturday via the singer's Twitter account. "It is with profound sadness that on behalf of her family I announce the passing of Irene Cara. "The Academy Award-winning actress, singer, songwriter and producer passed away in her Florida home." "Irene's family has requested privacy as they process their grief," the rep added. "She was a beautifully gifted soul whose legacy will live forever through her music and films."

Read full story

Silent Night A Song for the World will air on the CW

Deadline is reporting that the CW network will re-air Silent Night A Song for the World on Saturday, November 26 at 8:00 pm and again on December 8 at 8:00 pm. The narrator will be Downton Abbey star Hugh Bonneville, Silent Night tells the story behind the popular Christmas carol written and composed in 1818 by Joseph Mohr and Franz Gruber. Silent Night is known as the song that stopped World War I on Christmas Eve in 2014. There are varying accounts but the most popular one is that a German soldier began singing the tune in German and then in English and other soilders put down their weapons and joined in.

Read full story

Angela Levin receives backlash over racist tweets against Meghan Markle

Newsweek is reporting that Angela Levin is receiving lots of backlash over a racist comment she put o Twitter about the Duchess of Sussex. Referring to a 2018 photo of Meghan Markle, Levin pointed out how "white" she looked. Biracial and light-skinned African Americans struggle with racism that comes from all sides and such comments do nothing to improve race relations.

Read full story
37 comments

Will Brooke gloat that she was right about Thomas all along on The Bold and the Beautiful?

Many fans of The Bold and the Beautiful have felt that Brooke Logan Forrester (Katherine Kelly Lang) has been unfair to her stepson Thomas Forrester (Matthew Atkinson). Even when his actions were caused by a brain tumor she would not cut him any slack. Brooke recently had talks with her sister Katie Logan Spencer (Heather Tom) and Donna Forrester ( Jennifer Garis) where she said she knew Thomas had done something terrible to take Ridge away from her.

Read full story

Are Cher and Alexander A E Edwards the real deal or boosting each others careers?

Iconic 76-year-old singing legend Cher is defending her relationship with a much younger man a 36-year-old rapper named Alexander "AE" Edwards according to Page Six. Cher says age does not matter and that the duo "kiss like teenagers." In a social media post on Twitter, she said the following: "He’s 36 & In End He Came after me,Till we met in the middle.He’s Consistent one,I’m The Skittish one. We love each other…. LADIES NEVER GIVE UP. Neither One Wanted2 Make LONG."📷. TRIP 2 Paris & Then PARIS WAS MAGIC,NEBI WANTED 2 C A.E📷"

Read full story
6 comments

Steffy halts the wedding after Thomas and Taylor remain silent

Steffy stops the weddingPhoto bySoap Spoiler Screenshot. Fans of The Bold and the Beautiful have been wondering which one of four members of the Forrester clan would halt the nuptials between Taylor Hayes (Krista Allen) and Ridge Forrester (Thorsten Kaye). Viewers know that Douglas Forrester (Henry Joseph Samiri) is holding the voice recording app and one push of the button could change everything.

Read full story
31 comments

The Young and the Restless Spoilers: Adam ends up in Sally's hotel room and kisses her

Sally and Adam share a passionate kissPhoto byAdam Wise CBS screenshot. On The Young and the Restless Sally Spectra (Courtney Hope is all over the place. She lost her job at Newman Media and is torn between the Newman brothers Nick (Josh Morrow) and Adam (Mark Grossman. Sally slept with Nicholas while still in love with Adam and now spoilers from Celeb Dirty Laundry indicate she will soon face her fears.

Read full story
Roanoke, VA

Christmas Trees on display in the Roanoke Valley

Christmas trees on displayPhoto byHotel Roanoke Conference Center Screenshot. Hotel Roanoke Conference Center Christmas tree display. One of the best features of the holiday season is Christmas Trees on display and two favorite events are returning this year, Beginning Thursday, Nov. 24, and continuing through Jan. 1, Fashions for Evergreens will be presented by the United Way of Roanoke Valley and the Hotel Roanoke & Conference Center at 110 Shenandoah Ave., Roanoke. From 8 a.m. to 9 p.m. daily this beloved free hometown holiday tradition will feature more than 25 trees throughout the building.

Read full story
Roanoke, VA

Christmas Fantasyland in Downtown Roanoke is different than it was in the 1980s

Christmas fantasy figuresPhoto byPinterest screenshot. You can visit Fantasyland in Roanoke this year for one-day only on December 17 at the History Museum of Western Virginia located at 101 Shenendoah Ave Downtown. The cost is $3.00 for Ages 0-3, $6.00 for Ages 4-13, and $8.00 for Ages 14 and up for timeslots of 11:00 am, 12:00 pm, 1:00 pm, and 2:00 pm. Santa will be on hand to sing songs and teach lessons to the children. This one-day event is nothing like what used to take place in the Star City.

Read full story
Vinton, VA

D.R. Music Center reopens in Vinton after tragic fire

D.R. Music CenterPhoto byD.R. Music Center screenshot. In July D. R. Music Center in Vinton went up in flames and closed and the cause of the fire is still unknown. Donnie and Rhonda Wray for whom the business was named said they wanted to create new memories and now according to News 10 the music shop is up and running again. Town leaders have said the music store " was significant to the area and are looking forward to what develops at the site."

Read full story

Valerie Bertinelli and Tia Mowry put a new spin on divorce

Valerie Bertinelli and Tia Mowry put a possitive on divorce.Photo byWalmart and LA Times screenshots. For most of my life, I have heard that divorce is difficult and that there are no winners. Today, however, Tia Mowry and Valerie Bertinelli seem to be trying to force the world to believe that by divorcing their spouses they are winning. For the past few weeks there have been multiple articles about these two actresses where they say things that imply getting a divorce was the most wonderful decision they ever made. ET reports that Mowry feels blessed since her divorce and Mowry's twin Tamera has given interviews with glowing reports of how her sibling is living her best life and embracing self-love.

Read full story
19 comments

Alley Mills hopes to do justice to Robin Mattson and General Hospital fans in her portrayal of Heather Webber

Alley Mills wants to do justice to Heather WebberPhoto bySoap Opera SPy Scrrenshot. Soaps in Depth is reporting that Alley Mills recently dished to Soap Opera Digest about her new role as Heather Webber on General Hospital. The veteran actress took on the character of the craziest woman in Port Charles when Robin Mattson was unable to return to the soap due to recovering from hip surgery.

Read full story
2 comments

Bruce Lee's cause of death may have been hyponatremia

Bruce Lee may have died from excessive fluid intakePhoto byBruce Lee family archives screenshot. Bruce Lee may have died from drinking too much water. Martial arts master and actor Bruce Lee made the following quote, 'Be water my friend' famous. Now, five decades after his death according to News Max experts are suggesting that he died by "friendly fire" or rather from drinking too much water. Lee passed away in July 1973, at age 32 while in Hong Kong and the official cause of death was listed as swelling to the brain. A new study, however, delves deeper into Lee's sudden demise suggesting that hyponatremia may have been what killed him.

Read full story
59 comments

General Hospital Spoilers: Dante makes a deal with Heather while Mac and Kevin turn to Ava

Dante questions Heather while Mac looks to Ava for answers.Photo byTV14 GH Screenshot. Next week on General Hospital there will be some strange alliances made for the greater good. Spoilers don't give a lot of detail but here is known at this time. Mac Scorpio (John J York) and Kevin Collins (John J York) will team up with Ava Jerome (Maura West) while Dante Falconeri (Dominic Zampragna pays a visit to Heather Webber (Alley Mills).

Read full story

The Young and the Restless Spoilers: Victor declares war on Sally

Victor has his eye on SallyPhoto bySoap Dirt Y&R screenshot. The Young and the Restless will not air new episodes on Thursday and Friday, November 24 and 25 but during the week of November November 28, the action will pick back up. Victor Newman (Eric Braeden) will be in rare form as he has a new enemy to conquer and it is none other than Sally Spectra (Courtney Hope). Spoilers tease that the Newman patriarch decides that he wants Sally out of the lives of both of his sons and will do a deep dive into her past.

Read full story
17 comments

The Young and the Restless Spoilers: Devon and Abby have an honest talk about their feelings as Victor grills Chance

Devon and Abby will ponder their futurePhoto bySoaps She Knows CBS screenshot. The Young and the Restless will be prompted on Thursday and Friday by sports but spoiler alerts are revealing what will take place in Genoa City during the week of November 28-December 2. There will be some soul-searching taking place for Abby Newman-Abbott-Chancellor (Melissa Ordway) and Devon Hamilton (Bryton James) and spoilers say the duo will delve deeper into their feelings for one another and try to determine what the future looks like.

Read full story
11 comments
Roanoke, VA

A brush fire leaves one person critically injured

A brush fire leaves a victim in critical condition. There have been two brush fires in the Roanoke Valley this week but only one of them caused bodiy harm. Roanoke Fire-EMS has reported they were called to put out a brush fire and found a person who was burned and in critical condition. At 1:15 on Wednesday firefighters were dispatched to the 700 block of Hemlock Road Northwest where they say a brush fire was about an acre and a half in size by the time the first engine arrived.

Read full story
1 comments

Comments / 0

Community Policy