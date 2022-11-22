Madonna is told by irate fans that her day is over and to take a back seat

Fans concerns about Madonna are growing

Madonna's recent behavior has enraged many of her fans even though there are still those who support her. After a recent video of the 64-year-old grooming herself, some fans lashed out at her expressing their disapproval. The Material Girl replied that her followers should stop bullying her for living life as she sees fit and according to OK Magazine numerous fans have spoken out of concern and one of them had something specific to say.

"People ain’t bullying you! You just need to sit the f**k down and stop embarrassing your fans and children!!!""You may have paved the way for some of today’s young Female Artists, but you have had your day!!! Take a back seat & have some dignity!"

Madonna's behavior upsets her fans Photo by Instagram screenshot via TMZ

Another fan said the following about Madonna: "Everyone says she is living her best life, and we should all mind our business; but that’s the complete opposite of wtf is happening here. Her entire life is a desperate attempt to get attention, and she puts her desperation on social media just waiting to be either judged or praised," another individual demanded. "That’s not living. That’s just sad. 🤷🏻‍♀️. Plus, when you put things up on the internet for shock value, you’re going to get a response, and it won’t always be what you want to hear."

Will the Material Girl heed her concerned fans?

OK Magazine also shared a third fan's opinion. "You gotta find yourself again. Become the glamorous, sexy, Madonna, you once were. Get your edge back. I know you can do it," "Just to show your critics up. what I say to you here, today, I'm saying out of love. Please don't take it for anything other than that. ❤️."

Madonna's behavior in recent years has alarmed her followers who now say she needs mental health services and some people have even suggested she is demon-possessed and TMZ shared images from her Instagram account that they referred to as "raunchy." The pop icon is used to be in control and has others doing her bidding. At an age when most women are settling down and enjoying being grandparents, Madonna seems to desire to remain young and relevant. Will she listen to the voices of her concerned fans or continue with her bizarre behavior? Stay tuned for further updates to find out.