Todd and Julie Chrisley sentenced to a total of 19 years but how much time will they serve if any?

According to the Atlanta Journel Todd and July Chrisley have been sentenced to a total of 19 years in prison between them. Some are wondering if the white-collar criminals will actually serve any time at all? Todd was sentenced to 12 years in prison plus 16 months of probation, and his wife was sentenced to seven years in prison and 16 months of probation,

The couple who gained fame on the reality TV series “Chrisley Knows Best” was found guilty in June by a federal jury on all counts of tax evasion and bank fraud and faced up to 30 years in prison. In August the Chrisley's filed a joint motion for a new trial "arguing the court had knowingly used perjured testimony from an IRS revenue officer, failed to disclose materially exculpatory evidence and improperly denied their belated motion to suppress evidence as untimely".(per AtlantaJournel).

The Chrisley's accountant also has been found guilty

Prosecutors filed a motion on October 3, asking the court to deny the motion for a new trial. Sentencing had originally been set for October 6 in federal court but has been rescheduled for Nov. 21. According to a sentencing memorandum obtained last week by Channel 2, Todd Chrisley faced between 17 and 22 years in prison, and Julie Chrisley faced 10 to 13 years.

The document asked for more than $17 million to be paid in restitution. The Chrisley's accountant Peter Tarantino was convicted in June for conspiracy to defraud the IRS and two counts of "willfully filing false tax returns" and was sentenced to 36 months in prison. According to the Insider he will surrender on May 1, 2023, after hip surgery,