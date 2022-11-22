Diane causes problems at the Abbott Thanksgiving Dinner

Jack continues to try to help Diane. Photo by Soap Opera Network screenshot

Holiday drama is coming for the Abbotts

The Abbott family will have a big Thanksgiving Dinner on Wednesday and everyone will be at the table. Jack Abbott (Peter Bergman) will invite Diane Jenkins (Susan Walters) as a favor to Kyle Abbott (Michael Mealor) and Harrison Abbott (Kellen Enriquez) will be thrilled to have his "Didi" on hand. Ashley Abbott (Eileen Davidson) will be outraged that her enemy is seated at the same table and Summer Newman (Alison Lanier) still does not trust her mother-in-law.

Spoilers say Jack will have everyone at the table to share something they are thankful for and Diane will go on and on about how thankful she is to be reunited with her son and meet her grandson. This should cause Ashley and Summer to squirm in their seats but Tracy Abbott (Beth Maitland) will be on hand to keep the peace. Allie Nguyen (Kelsey Wang) will celebrating her first Thanksgiving as an Abbot and will be watching to see how this family operates during the holiday meal.

Jeremy Stark could be a game changer

With Ashley and Summer glaring at her Diane won't be able to enjoy the meal as she would like but she may soon have bigger troubles to worry about. Spoilers from Soap Dirt tease that Y&R insiders say budget cuts are coming and that Walters's name has been mentioned. Some fans were already bracing themselves for Diane exiting Genoa City because there is so much controversy surrounding her.

Jeremy Stark ( James Hyde) will soon arrive in Genoa City which will certainly push Diane to the limit. Ashley, along with Nikki Newman (Melody Thomas Scott) and Phyllis Summers (Michelle Stafford) want to use Stark to run Diane out of town on a rail and they just might do it. Be sure to tune in to The Young and the Restless on Wednesday to find out what happens to Diane at the Abbott Thanksgiving dinner