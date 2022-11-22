Daniel has an ulterior motive on The Young and the Restless

Daniel may have an agenda for returning to Genoa City. Photo by The Young and the Restless CBS screenshot

Why is Daniel really back in Genoa City

Tuesday on The Young and the Restless Michael Graziati returns as Daniel Romalotti and runs into Lily Winters (Christel Khalil) at Society. Spoilers have suggested that he might have a connection to Audra Charles (Zuleyka Charles) and Tucker McCall (Trevor St. John) and the way he grills Lily suggests it might be true.

Daniel wants to know about Chancellor-Winters and how they had to retract the story on Ashland Locke (Robert Newman) which cost them dearly, Lily asks why he has so many questions and he says he is just trying to catch up with the people of Genoa City. He talks about how some residents of the town have aged and before he can compliment Lily, Billy Abbott (Jason Patrick) shows up. Daniel greets him and then leaves and Lily seems puzzled by his inquisitiveness.

Is Tucker pulling Daniel's strings?

Meanwhile, Jack Abbott (Peter Bergman) warns Tucker away from Ashley Abbott (Eileen Davidson) and Jabot. When he returns home he find Ashley arguing with Diane Jenkins (Susan Walters) who is insisting that Ahsley is blind to the fact that Tucker wants the Abbott family company. Could Tucker have brought Daniel back to Genoa City the same way he sent Audra to Chancellor -Winters before his own arrival?

Would Daniel betray Lily in such a manner and could McCall be blackmailing him? Tucker has admitted to Audra that he does want to take over Jabot and Chancellor-Winters but she believes this is impossible. It's not a stretch to consider the possibility that Daniel is working for Tucker as are Audra and Diane. In the past, Daniel always had a soft spot for Lily but no one knows what he si really up to or what the has been doing while away. Stay tuned to The Young and the Restless to find out what Daniel is really doing back in Genoa City and what his ulterior motive really is.