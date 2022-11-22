King Charles snubs Prince Andrew and Prince Edward with recent decisions

Prince Andrew and Prince Edward Photo by Pinterest screenshot

King Charles is making moves against his brothers

King Charles is making moves that reportedly have resulted in snubs against both of his brothers. After Queen Elizabeth died royal watchers said that Prince Edward and his wife Sophie Countess of Wessex would become senior working royals and have increased responsibility. Now it is alleged that the King's younger brother is upset because he had been expecting the new monarch to make him the Duke of Edinburgh after the death of their father Prince Phillip.

It's not clear why neither King Charles nor Queen Elizabeth did not replace Prince Phillip with Edward but more than a year after his death the position is still vacant. In addition Charles is said to be upset that his siblings Prince Edward, Prince Andrew, and Princess Anne recently gathered together without him for a shooting party where other family members joined them.

King Charles has hesitated on several decisions

King Charles has been putting distance between himself and Andrew because of his association with Jsex trafficker Jeffrey Epstein and was hoping Anne and Andrew would follow his lead. News reports also are saying that while Andrew will spend Christmas with the other royals he will not be able to take part in the annual Christmas day walk at Sandringham.

King Charles not giving Edward the Duke of Edinburgh title comes on the heels of his not officially recognizing his grandchildren Archie and Lilibet as a prince and princess. All eyes will be on the new monarch as he makes the decisions he believes are best for his kingdom.