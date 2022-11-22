A nostalgic Black Friday tradition: Santa Claus arriving via helicopter to Sears Town

Santa Claus arrives at Sears Town Photo by Google YouTube screenshot

Sears Town and Christmas

As I get older I wax nostalgic for Christmas past and one fond memory came back to me today. In the Roanoke Valley there used to be a Black Friday tradition that signaled the official Christmas season had begun. Santa Claus would arrive at Sears Town on top of the roof via helicopter to the delight of many shoppers and children who were gathered. The above image was in 1961 during a time when Sears was one of the few major retailers in the area.

I always watched as this took place live on television and was repeated on the local 6:00 news. I envied the children who could see Santa in person because I was told it was too crowded to attend. This was a big deal during the 1960s and 1970s and many parents would shop for their children's Christmas toys from The Big Toy Box at Sears. There was a huge catalog that came in the mail that was loaded toys and I believe was called the wish book if I am correct. There was also an area at the very back of the store where you could shop in person for the best toys ever.

How Black Friday began

Black Friday looked like so much fun at Sears Town but it actually has a dark history. It began in Philadelphia in 1951 when workers demanded a four-day weekend and called in sick the day after Thanksgiving. The police in that area began calling the Friday after Turkey Day Black Friday because there was a lot of congestion from vehicles and pedestrians who did not go to work.

These two words Black Friday began to be utilized each holiday season but it was not until 1975 when they were printed in the New York Times that it caught on. There actually once was a school for Sears Santas where they trained to perfect their "Ho ho ho's." I'm not sure what training was involved for the Santa Claus who came out of the helicopter in Roanoke. For a season, however, after his appearance from the sky Saint Nick would sit in the area of the big toy box on his throne and children could visit with him and share their dreams for Christmas.

Sears Town was at 1402 Williamson Road NE in what is now the building that houses the Roanoke Social Services Department. and across from Wendy's. Back in the day, Kroger was on the left side of the building and a glass door on the inside connected the grocery store to Sears. I can recall standing in Kroger and looking through the glass at the mannequins in the Lemon Frog Shop that were dressed in mini skirts and the latest styles for teens.

Sometimes when whomever I rode with to Kroger was in the checkout line I would open those doors and I thought it was magic to go from grocery shopping to looking at the beautiful clothing on display in Sears Town. To me, it was like entering a completely different magical world. Black Friday continues although Sears, Santa on the roof, and the big toybox are only memories and what fond remembrances they are for those who can recall this fun time in their lives.