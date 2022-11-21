Cameron who? General Hospital's Joss is hot for Dex

Joss and Cameron can't fight the feeling. Photo by City TV screenshot

Joss and Dex are headed into a relationship

General Hospital fans who were polled overwhelmingly said they did not want Josslyn Jax (Eden McCoy) to cheat on Cameron Webber (Will Lipton). On Monday Dex Heller (Evan Hofer) pulled Joss into a steamy kiss and the heat was felt through television screens. Joss kissed him back and seemed disappointed when he pulled away. Now she will be conflicted about the sweet love she shares with Cam and the intensity she experienced with Dex. This adds to the drama and many layers of the life Dex is living in Port Charles.

it looks like General Hospital is setting the couple up to hit the sheets as on Monday Dex sent Joss to his apartment to get him some clothes. Spoilers from Celeb Dirty Laundry suggest that it would be awkward for Joss and Dex to hook up in her dorm so she will probably go to his apartment to check up on him. Carly asked her daughter on Monday if she would be disappointed if she never saw Dex again. Not once did Carly mention Cameron even though she seems to be picking up on the chemistry between her daughter and Sonny Corinthos's (Maurice Benard) hired man.

After Dex kissed Joss he told her it never should have happened and he was no doubt thinking about Sonny Corinthos (Maurice Benard) and Michael Corinthos (Chad Duel) who both warned him to stay away from Joss. Once the inevitable happens and the truth about Dex working for Michael Corinthos (Chad Duel) to take down Sonny comes to light a lot will change. Stay tuned to General Hospital to find out what happens next.