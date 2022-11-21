Steffy is the gamechanger on The Bold and the Beautiful

The Forrester family will soon be tor apart Photo by Soaps.com Screenshot

Steffy has a choice to make

On The Bold and the Beautiful Thomas Forrester (Matthew Atkinson) believes he has pulled off the ultimate con. He used his son Douglas Forrester's (Henry Joseph Samiri) voice-changing app and called CPS pretending to be Brooke Logan (Katherine Kelly Lang). As of Monday, the wedding between Ridge Forrester (Thorsten Kaye) and Taylor Hayes(Krista Allen) is still being even as Douglas played the recording for his aunt SteffSteffy Forrester Finn (Jackie Wood).

Will Steffy confront her brother, tell the truth and stop the wedding or will she keep the secret and allow her parents to marry? Steffy already questioned her dad when she found out that the reason he traveled to Aspen was that he was angry at Brooke for calling CPS. Now she knows for a fact that he acted in the heat of the moment even though he says he really loves Taylor.

Steffy's choice will lead to fallout

Can Steffy allow her mom to marry her dad when she knows he would never have proposed if Thomas had not tricked him? As much as she dislikes Brooke and wants her parents together would she go along with the scam knowing how conflicted her nephew is? TV Season Spoilers indicate that Steffy will expose her brother and stop the wedding but no other spoilers have confirmed this. If she does out her sibling this will cause fallout in various directions.

Taylor's heart will be broken, Ridge will realize he treated Brooke badly for nothing, and everyone will realize how sinister Thomas is and that once again used his son in his scheme. This could lead to Liam Spencer (Scott Clifton) and Hope Logan Spencer (Annika Noelle) seeking full custody of the child. Be sure to stay tuned to The Bold and the Beautiful to find out how this all turns out.