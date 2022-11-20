Lily and Elena get stood up for Chelsea and Victoria on The Young and the Restless

Lily and Elena Youtube Screenshot

New relationships could be in the making

Spoilers for The Young and the Restless from Celeb Dirty Laundry indicate that Victoria Newman (Elena Heinle) and Chelsea Lawson (Melissa Claire Egan) may be the cause of problems for Lily Winters (Christel Khalil) and Elena Dawson ( Brytni Sarpy). During the next week, Billy Abbott (Jason Thompson) and Nate Hastings (Sean Dominic) will ignore their significant others and stand them up for dates because they are spending time with Chelsea and Victoria.

The Young and the Restless fans know that Victoria and Nate were very close at one time but things did not work out for them. Vicki has now hired the former Dr. Hastings as her CEO for Newman Media and spoilers say the duo will find themselves getting closer. Elena will find herself waiting for Nate at Society while he is at the office heaping praises on Victoria.

Breakups and makeups could be on the horizon

Here is what will take place next week with Elena and Lily in Genoa City. Elena will get tired of waiting and head home and when Nate shows up there will definitely be some fireworks. At first, Ms. Dawson seemed to be excited about the changes Nate was making but she may soon find out that work and VIctoria mean more to him than working things out with her. The Young and the Restless seem intent on keeping this couple in a holding pattern of will they or won't they reunite. In the meantime, they are teasing that Victoria and Nate might become an item but may not necessarily follow through.

Lily and Billy will be in the middle of a meal when he bails on her for Chelsea and Y&R viewers know that she has been frustrated with him for some time. Lily's ex Daniel Romalotti is set to return to Genoa CIty so she might find solace with him. Some viewers are suspecting that Elena could reunite with Devon Hamilton (Bryton James) if Nate goes too far with Victoria. Tune in next week to The Young and the Restless to find out how these friendships with past lovers and current fractured romances will be resolved.