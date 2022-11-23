Princess Beatrice reportedly wants out of full time royal duties

Cheryl E Preston

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3NLgap_0jHfb4pK00
Princess Kate and Princess BeatricePhoto byGood Housekeeping Screen Shot

Princes Beatrice no longer wants to be a working royal

Good Housekeeping is reporting that Princess Beatrice the daughter of Prince Andrew and Sarah Ferguson is not happy with being a senior working royal and wants out. It was reported earlier in the week that King Charles is continuing to make changes within his monarchy by adding his sister Princess Anneandhis brother Prince Edward to the list of royals who would serve in his absence.

Traditionally the top working family members would be the King and Queen Camilla. Prince William and Prince Harry. Royal watchers know that Harry stepped down when he moved to America and Prince Andrew lost his privileges after he was involved in a sex trafficking scandal. According to the Royal Family. it is stated in the Regency Act, "the sovereign's spouse and the first four adult royals in line to the throne are Counsellors of the State", who can assume most of the King's duties if deemed necessary.

Princes Beatrice is trending

The counsellors who currently represent the monarch are, Queen Camilla, Prince William, Prince Harry, Prince Andrew, and Princess Beatrice. It's not clear how Beatrice ended up on the list but she is now said to desire a career of her own and who could blame her? Recently there were reports that Princess of Wales Kate Middleton had issues with this particular cousin of her husband William Prince of Wales because the two had been photographed wearing the same black suit.

This is probably nothing but gossip considering Beatrice has worn her outfit before. The spotlight is always on those who are senior royals and their every move is scrutinized. There have also been rumors that Beatrice is being sidelined along with her father and Prince Harry but Royal expert Richard Palmer explained the situation as follows to The Express.

"As for Beatrice, I think the purpose of this legislation is to sideline all three of them—Harry, Andrew, and Beatrice. Beatrice hasn't done anything wrong. But she has said she doesn't want to be a full-time working royal, that she wanted a career. I would be surprised if she ever performs the role after this." Be on the lookout for updates as the royals continue to be moved around like chess pieces.

# Princess Beatrice# Kate Princess of wales# King Charles# Royal protocol

