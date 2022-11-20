Ridge deserves to end up alone on The Bold and the Beautiful

Ridge Forrester could end up alone Wikepedia screenshot

Ridge needs to end up alone

Fans and spoilers agree that Ridge Forrester deserves tin end up alone on The Bold and the Beautiful. He has kept Brooke Logan (Katherine Kelly Lang) and Taylor Hayes (Krista Allen) dangling in his orbit all summer and now has done the unthinkable. Ridge kicked Brooke to the curb, sent annulment papers, and planned to marry Taylor all within a matter of days.

He did not even give Brooke the curteosy of explaining to her why he ended their marriage. Hsi grandson Douglas Forrester ( Henry Joseph Samiri) is bursting at the seam to tell someone that Thomas Forrester (Matthew Atkinson) used his voice app to frame Brooke for calling CPS. Fans are hoping the boy will turn on the recording just before Rodge and Taylor say "I do."

Taylor and Brooke should join forces against Ridge

The Bold and the Beautiful viewers have pointed out that Taylor should have stopped the nuptials once she found out why Ridge proposed to her so quickly. Even Steff Finn (Jackie Wood) questioned her father but Taylor seems like an unsuspecting school. girl and is ignoring red flags, No matter how Ridge explains it he still proposed to Taylor on the rebound and she should have desired better than that.

Once the truth is revealed both Taylor and Brooke should walk away from Ridge because his actions show he is a man who is heavily influenced by his son. Brooke should be outraged not just at her stepson but his father as well because he did not take the time to be truthful with her. Taylor should be angry at being used on a whim because Ridge was angry at Brooke. It's time both women kick him to the curb.

Fans of The Bold and the Beautiful have been saying for decades they want this storyline to come to an end. They have also expressed disgust in recent years because of the way Thomas has been behaving. His recent actions are going to shake up the Forrester, Logan, and Spencer families and show that Brooke was right about him all along. Be sure to tune in Monday and find out if Douglas sets his father's downfall in motion and how everyone will respond.