Marcus Coloma is latest General Hospital actor to test positive with Covid

Marcus Coloma Soap Opera Digest screenshot

Marcus Coloma explains his absence

It's been one year since General Hospital execs fired two popular cast members and a father and son who were crew members because they refused the Covid vaccine on religious grounds. Since that time a number of cast members on the ABC soap who adhered to the mandate and have received the vaccine have ended up with the coronavirus. Now an additional name can be added to the list as Marcus Coloma (Nikolas Cassadine) was recently replaced by Adam Huss. Beginning in January. every month this year there has been an announcement of General Hospital cast members who tested Covid positive or dealing with other health issues. The Young and the Restless, Days of Our Lives, and The Bold and the Beautiful have not had the same drama and now Coloma has said he had Covid a month ago but he should be back on screen next week. Since the soap tapes weeks in advance this suggests he is already taping.

Esme is giving Nikolas grief

Huss resembles Coloma and is doing a really good job as Nikolas just as he did in 2021 when he took over the role.. Even so, General Hospital fans will be glad to see Marcus back as the Cassadine Prince.. Nikolas is up to his neck in Esme Prince (Avery Kristen Pohl) drama and has brought in Elizabeth Webber (Rebecca Herbst) to assist with helping the pregnant woman. He is also at odds with his son Spencer Cassadine (Nikolas Chaves) who will hate him even more once he finds out his father is Esme's baby daddy.