A Charlie Brown Christmas will be Live on Stage in Roanoke and also on Apple + TV

Peanuts classic comes to the Star City

The Peanuts animated classic A Charlie Brown Christmas aired for the first time in 1966 amid controversy. The music score, using children to voice the characters, and having Linus read a Bible verse were considered controversial for the time. This holiday classic became a staple in American homes and fans were distraught when it was removed from network television in 2020.

This year the holiday favorite can only be seen on Apple+ at any time. If you don't have a subscription with the streaming service you can watch it free from December 22-25. In the Roanoke Valley, you also have the opportunity to enjoy the Peanuts gang in A Charlie Brown Christmas live on stage for one night only the day before Thanksgiving.

A Charlie Brown Christmas is beloved by many

A Charlie Brown Christmas Live on Stage will take place on November 23 at 7:00 pm at the Berglund Performing Arts Center AKA the old Roanoke Civic Center. Ticket prices are $21.00, $41.00, and $51.00. The stage performance is being billed as staying true to the original story by Charles Shultz which has touched may hearts for six decades.

When Charlie Brown asks if anyone can tell him the true meaning of Christmas and Linus says "Lights please" iand reads from Luke chapter 2 the true meaning of the season it warms the hearts of those who desire to keep Christ in the season that bears his name. Those who have Cox Cable will have to wait for the Decembe schedule to find out if A Charlie Brown Christmas is available for a fee as in previous years.